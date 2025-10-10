Kansas City Current Hosts Gotham FC for Annual Teal out Match

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Following a win on Monday night against Angel City FC in Los Angeles, the Kansas City Current (19-2-2, 1st place, 59 pts.) has a quick turnaround as the club returns to CPKC Stadium to host Gotham FC (9-6-8, 3rd place, 35 pts.) on Saturday, Oct. 11, for its penultimate regular season home match. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT. The match will serve as the team's second annual Teal Out, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management, and fans are encouraged to wear teal.

The game will broadcast on ION with Jordan Angeli and Maura Sheridan as well as on the World Feed with Mike Watts and McCall Zerboni. The match will simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

MALLORY WEBER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Mallory Weber, who has been part of the Kansas City Current since its inaugural season in 2021, has announced her retirement from professional soccer. The KC Current will honor Weber and her remarkable career during a ceremony on Saturday prior to kickoff.

Following a standout collegiate career at Penn State where she guided the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA championship in 2015, Weber embarked on her pro career after being selected as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft to the Western New York Flash. She was traded to the Portland Thorns that year where she played for three seasons and helped the club win the 2017 NWSL Championship. She then signed with the Utah Royals midway through the 2019 season and was one of 22 players transferred from Utah to Kansas City in 2021.

Her professional debut came with the Thorns on April 17, 2016, against the Orlando Pride and her final appearance was for the Current on April 30, 2022, against Portland. In total, Weber appeared in 83 regular season matches and logged nearly 4,500 minutes with two goals and an assist. She had 97 caps and over 5,200 minutes across all competitions.

Weber will remain in the Kansas City Current organization as she has transitioned into roles as Manager, Soccer Development and as an assistant coach for Kansas City Current II.

CURRENT VS. GOTHAM FC

Kansas City remains unbeaten in the all-time series with Gotham FC (5-0-5). The only longer unbeaten runs from the beginning of a rivalry in NWSL play are Chicago's 15 straight vs. Gotham FC (then Sky Blue) and North Carolina's 11 straight vs. Racing Louisville FC. Despite Gotham leading in four of the 10 contests between the two teams, the Current has come back to level the score each time.

The Current defeated Gotham, 2-1, on June 7 in Harrison, N.J. Forward Michelle Cooper scored off an assist from fellow forward Temwa Chawinga in the third minute before Cooper fed Chawinga's goal in the 12th minute. Those are still the two fastest goals by one team to start an NWSL regular season match this year. Chawinga has scored five goals in four career matches against Gotham FC. Including Chawinga, only five players in league history have scored in each of their first four games with a single NWSL opponent in all competitions.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Current has played 33 matches across all competitions (regular season, postseason, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, Teal Rising Cup) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 27-1-5 (.894) ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium across all competitions. In the regular season, KC Current owns an 18-1-5 (.854) record across 24 regular season home games, and has scored in all but two matches played at home. The Current has won 19 of its last 22 home matches across all competitions and has outscored opponents 52-10 in that stretch. The Current is the only team in the NWSL this year that remains unbeaten at home.

ON POINT

Entering Week 24 of the 2025 NWSL regular season, Kansas City boasts 59 points - the most through 23 weeks of a regular season in league history. A win on Saturday against Gotham would set a new league record for most points in a single regular season with 62, surpassing the current record of 60 points set by Orlando in 2024 (a draw with Gotham would match the record). With their 59 points through Week 23, the Current is averaging 2.57 points per match. One more win this regular season would guarantee an NWSL record for points per match in a single season, breaking North Carolina's current mark of 2.38 points per match from 2018.

TOP OF THE TABLE

The Current remains at the top of the NWSL table for the 19th week in a row with 59 points and a 19-2-2 record. The club's 19th win of the regular season on Oct. 6 set a new NWSL record, breaking the previous mark of 18 from Orlando and Washington in 2024. The Current's plus-34 goal difference entering Week 24 is greater than the goal differential of all other teams in playoff position combined (plus-32). Kansas City is riding a 16-match unbeaten streak, tied for the second longest single season unbeaten streak in NWSL regular season history. It is the Current's third unbeaten run of 13 or more games in a single regular season, having also done so in 2022 and 2024. Only two other clubs in league history have had a run of 13 or more matches without a loss: Orlando in 2024 (23) and Seattle in 2014 (16).

COOOOOOOOP

Forward Michelle Cooper made history on Monday night in Los Angeles with her 59th-minute goal which proved to be the decisive factor in the Current's 1-0 victory over Angel City. Her goal was scored just 15 seconds after she subbed on, crushing the previous NWSL record for fastest goal off the bench of 55 seconds set by Louisville's Ebony Salmon in 2022. Cooper also holds the league record for the quickest goal scored from kickoff at 22 seconds during her rookie season in 2023. Her goal against Angel City marked her sixth of the regular season, equaling her goal total from her first two professional seasons combined. She also surpassed 5,000 regular season minutes in that contest.

SHE'S A KEEPER

The KC Current has extended its league record to 15 shutouts with Lorena being credited with 13 and Laurel Ivory picking up two. Lorena's 13 clean sheets not only extend her own single season club record but also ties the franchise record for most career shutouts. On Oct. 6, Lorena matched the NWSL single season record for most goalkeeper shutouts with 13, first set by Orlando's Anna Moorhouse last year. No stranger to rewriting the record books in her inaugural NWSL season, Lorena also set a new league mark for consecutive goalkeeper shutout minutes with 690, erasing Moorhouse's previous standard of 554 minutes from 2024. Earlier this season, Lorena tied the NWSL record for fastest goalkeeper to reach 10 regular season shutouts, doing so in just 17 matches. She was also the first netminder to have gone 5-0-0 in her first five NWSL appearances.

#TEMVP

Forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, leads the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot through Week 23 with 14 goals and three assists. She holds NWSL records for most consecutive regular season matches with a goal (8), consecutive regular season home matches with a goal (10) and consecutive regular season road matches with a goal (7). Chawinga has scored 38 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions with 15 of those being game-winning goals. She has six regular season game-winners this year, one shy from setting a new NWSL single-season record. On Sept. 22, it was announced that Chawinga finished No. 17 in the final Ballon d'Or standings. It was her first career Ballon d'Or nomination.

BRAZILIAN BRILLIANCE

The latest round of international call-ups by the Brazilian National Team features goalkeeper Lorena and forward Bia Zaneratto who will represent their home country for two international friendlies later this month during the FIFA international window. They will travel to Manchester, England, to face the Lionesses on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Etihad Stadium with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. CT. Brazil will then make its way to Parma, Italy, to take on the Italian National Team for a friendly on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 11:15 a.m. CT at Ennio Tardini Stadium. With her fifth national team invitation of the calendar year, Lorena has been called up by Brazil for every camp held so far in 2025. This is Zaneratto's first national team call-up since May 2024.

2025 NWSL SHIELD WINNERS

The KC Current made history on Sept. 20 by winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, following its 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium. This is the first time in franchise history the Current has won the Shield, which is awarded to the club with the best record during the regular season. The Current has remained at the top of the table since Week 6, and now no other team can surpass Kansas City in the league standings.

Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left in the 2025 campaign. The previous record for fastest to clinch was with four matches remaining done by Seattle in 2014, North Carolina in 2018 and Portland in 2021. The Current is the seventh different Shield winner in the league's 13-year history. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has won two NWSL championships and has twice been named the NWSL Coach of the Year, has now added the NWSL Shield to his decorated resume for the first time in his career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta - On Oct. 6 at Angel City FC, LaBonta made her 150th career regular season start to become the 26th player in NWSL history to hit that milestone. It was also her 100th career regular season appearance for the Current. She's the first in club history to hit the century mark and the 37th player in the league to reach 100 for the same club. The captain has solidified herself as one of the league's all-time greats from the penalty spot this year, and her five PKs this year lead the league. On Sept. 26 vs. Chicago, she moved her up to be tied with Megan Rapinoe with most regular season penalties scored in NWSL history with 14.

Gotham forward Esther González - With 13 goals and one assist, González ranks second in the NWSL Golden Boot race behind Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga. González has four braces on the season, and her next one will set a new single-season league record of five. She is also one goal away from becoming the 35th player in league history to score 25 career regular season goals, and the 20th player to do so for the same club. Five of her 13 goals this year have been game-winners, one behind Chawinga's league-leading six. Earlier this spring, González signed a contract extension with Gotham to keep her with the club through 2027.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Kristen Hamilton (Hip), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave)

QUESTIONABLE: Hailie Mace (Lower Leg), Kayla Sharples (Lower Leg), Temwa Chawinga (Knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

TEAL OUT, PRESENTED BY PALMER SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Kansas City Current will hold its second annual Teal Out, presented by Palmer Square Capital Management, on Oct. 11. Don't miss the opportunity to join a rush of teal, creating a raucous environment for the Current's second-to-last home match of the 2025 regular season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a teal bandana courtesy of Palmer Square Capital Management.

2025 NWSL PLAYOFF TICKETS

Having now clinched the Shield, the Current will enter the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, as the No. 1 overall seed. Kansas City will host a guaranteed quarterfinal match against the No. 8 seed in addition to a home semifinal match if the team advances. The NWSL quarterfinal game will be held the weekend of Nov. 7-9 with a potential semifinal game the weekend of Nov. 14-16 at CPKC Stadium.

Playoff tickets are now available for purchase HERE and parking passes will be sold at a later date. The NWSL regular season concludes Sunday, Nov. 2, and times and dates for playoff matches will be finalized after the last matchday.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.