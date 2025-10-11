Stoppage-Time Goal Lifts Orlando Pride to 1-0 Victory Over Portland Thorns FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando, FL - A second-half stoppage-time goal helped the Orlando Pride (10-8-6, 36 points) defeat Portland Thorns FC (9-8-7, 34 points) 1-0 on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The result saw the Pride extend its unbeaten streak in NWSL play to three consecutive matches and climb to third in the NWSL standings heading into the weekend.

The Pride generated consistent attacking chances throughout the match and outshot the Thorns as they searched for the breakthrough. The goal finally came for the Pride two minutes into second-half stoppage time as Marta delivered a corner kick to the near post. The ball deflected off a Portland defender and into the back of the net to give the Pride the late advantage and eventual game-winner.

The Pride will now set its sights back on the Concacaf W Champions Cup for a must-win final match of the Group Stage next Wednesday at Inter&Co Stadium against C.F. Pachuca Feminil.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I think we were brilliant from start to finish. I thought in the first half, the intensity of our press, the intensity of how we played, we created some good opportunities. We stayed in the game, which was important, as well, because there's been previous games where we've dominated, but haven't got the rewards and been punished. ¬©So as long as it stayed 0-0, we always felt that we were going to score that first goal and we left it late, but it doesn't matter. You know, we're walking away with three points, a clean sheet, one goal, and victory, so, we're really happy."

Match Notes:

The stoppage time own goal marked the tenth goal the Pride has scored in the final 15 minutes of a match this year, extending the highest tally in all of the NWSL.

Orlando is now unbeaten in its last 31 straight matches when scoring first in NWSL play.

Marta returned to the pitch for the first time since September's home clash against North Carolina Courage, entering tonight's match as a second-half substitute.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last 1-1 draw against the Houston Dash. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will face a quick turnaround as they get set to host C.F. Pachuca Femenil at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the final Group Stage match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. The Pride will need to beat C.F. Pachuca Femenil to advance to the tournament's semifinals.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Mallie McKenzie (Own Goal) 90+2'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Pietra Tordin (Yellow Card) 37'

POR - Sam Coffey (Yellow Card) 61'

POR - Mallie McKenzie (Yellow Card) 85'

ORL - Luana (Yellow Card) 88'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Zara Chavoshi 71'), Emily Sams, Rafelle, Kerry Abello; M Haley McCutcheon (c), Angelina, Ally Lemos (Marta 68'); F Jacqueline Ovalle (Simone Jackson 81'), Ally Watt (Simone Charley 68'), Carson Pickett (Luana 81')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Cori Dyke; M Viviana Villacorta; F Julie Doyle

Portland Thorns FC - GK Mackenzie Arnold; D Isabella Obaze, Daiane (Jayden Perry 46'), Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola (Mallie McKenzie 72'); M Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming, Olivia Moultrie; F Pietra Tordin (Mimi Alidou 63'), Reilyn Turner (Laila Harbert 88'), Alexa Spaanstra (Deyna Castellanos 63')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bella Bixby; D Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey; F Valerin Loboa

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Oct. 10, 2025

Attendance: 7070

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 47%

POR - 53%

Shots:

ORL - 16

POR - 14

Saves:

ORL - 4

POR - 5

Fouls:

ORL - 13

POR -10

Offsides:

ORL - 6

POR -1

Corners:

ORL - 4

POR - 5

Heineken Star of the Match: Rafaelle







