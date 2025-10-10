Angel City Football Recalls Forward Maithé López from Gainbridge Super League Team Lexington SC

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that Colombian forward Maithé López has been recalled from her seven-month loan with Gainbridge Super League Team Lexington SC.

During her time in Kentucky, López logged 391 minutes across seven appearances, starting in six matches. She scored her first goal shortly after joining the club in a road draw against Brooklyn FC. López, who occupies an international roster spot, was acquired by the club on Feb. 21, 2025.

"We are happy to welcome Maithé back to LA," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "The opportunity to have her in our environment before the end of the season gives us a chance to see her on the pitch and evaluate her progress."

The 18-year-old striker made her professional debut with Real Santander in Colombia's Liga Femenina on June 8, 2024, against Deportivo Pereira, where she scored her first career goal in the 37th minute. Later that year, she helped the Colombia U-20 Women's National Team reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, recording one assist in 232 minutes played across five matches. She also featured in three games for Colombia at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, adding 210 minutes of action.

Originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia, López has represented her country in both the U-17 and U-20 South American Championships, as well as the 2024 U-20 Sud Ladies Cup. Most recently, she was called up to the Colombia Senior Women's National Team camp and was selected to the roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.