Reign FC Earns 1-1 Comeback Draw Against Bay FC at Lumen Field on Friday Night

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC (9-7-8, 35 points) earned a 1-1 comeback draw against Bay FC (4-12-8, 20 points) at Lumen Field on Friday Night.

Both sides created quality chances early, but Bay FC broke through in the 31st minute. Racheal Kundananji delivered a precise cross from just outside the box, finding midfielder Taylor Huff at the top of the goal area for a composed finish. Seattle equalized after club original Jess Fishlock entered as a substitute. In the 84th minute, Fishlock intercepted a clearance inside the box and slotted her shot perfectly between the goalkeeper and a defender to level the game. The veteran's sixth goal of the season was also the 48th of her NWSL career, tying her for 10th most all-time in league history.

Reign FC continues its home stretch next week, hosting Utah Royals FC for the club's final regular-season match at Lumen Field on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+).

MATCH NOTES

LOUD AT LUMEN: Reign FC extended its unbeaten run at Lumen Field to six matches (3W, 3D). The last time Seattle went unbeaten in six consecutive regular-season home matches within a single season was in 2022.

PUSHING FOR THE PLAYOFFS: With tonight's draw against Bay FC, the Reign could clinch a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs this weekend through the following scenario: Washington Spirit win over the North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC win or draw against the Houston Dash

LAUREN BARNES: Club original Lauren Barnes made her league-leading 250th regular-season appearance tonight against Bay FC. Since the club's inaugural season in 2013, Reign FC has played 276 regular-season matches - Barnes has appeared in 91% of those games. Remarkably, she has also appeared in more matches than eight of the active NWSL clubs - Angel City FC (93), Bay FC (50), Kansas City Current (117), Racing Louisville FC (118), North Carolina Courage (189), Orlando Pride (210), San Diego Wave FC (93) and Utah Royals FC (97). Barnes (250), a native of California, has also appeared in more matches than all three California clubs combined (236).

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded two saves tonight, bringing her season total to 83 saves. With that, the fourth-year Reign standout set a new club record for most saves in a single season, surpassing Hope Solo's previous mark of 81 saves from 2013.

SAM MEZA: Sam Meza registered three tackles, extending her season total to a league-leading 101. Since 2016, Meza is only one of two NWSL players to record 100+ tackles and 60+ tackles won in a season.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC's record against Bay FC stands at 0-2-2 across all competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (9-7-8, 35 points) hosts Utah Royals FC (5-11-7, 22 points) for their last regular-season home game at Lumen Field on Friday, October 17 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - Bay FC 1

Friday, October 10, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistants:  Noah Kenyawani, Kendall McCardell

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

VAR: Adorae Monroy

Attendance:  6,715

Weather: 55 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

BAY - Taylor Huff (Racheal Kundananji) 31'

SEA - Jess Fishlock 84'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Phoebe McClernon (caution) 58'

BAY - Caroline Conti (caution) 90+8'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon © (Emily Mason 85'), Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (Lauren Barnes 85'); Ainsley McCammon, Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien, Jordyn Huitema (Maddie Mercado 63'), Nérilia Mondesir (Mia Fishel 75'), Emeri Adames (Jess Fishlock 63')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Angharad James-Turner, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal:  4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves:  2

Bay FC - Jordan Silkowitz; Caprice Dydasco, Sydney Collins, Alyssa Malonson, Brooklyn Courtnall; Taylor Huff, Dorian Bailey (Caroline Conti 70'), Hannah Bebar; Karlie Lema (Maddie Moreau 70'), Tess Boade © (Rachel Hill 85'), Racheal Kundananji (Penelope Hocking 89')

Substitutes not used: Emmie Allen, Jamie Shepherd, Catherine Paulson, Joelle Anderson, Kiki Pickett

Total shots:  12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls:  10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks:  3

Saves:  3

- REIGN FC -

