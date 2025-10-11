Balcer's Late Heroics Earn Racing a Key Point vs. Chicago Stars

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bethany Balcer of Racing Louisville FC

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Bethany Balcer of Racing Louisville FC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC inched toward its first-ever NWSL playoffs appearance Friday, using a stoppage-time Bethany Balcer equalizer to rally for a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Stars.

Lynn Family Stadium's crowd shifted from the gloom of a late Chicago goal to the glee of Balcer's stretching, toe-poke strike that earned host Racing another crucial point in the standings.

Louisville will enter the weekend five points clear of ninth place - the postseason cut line - with two regular season games to play.

"It's a great, great show of character to score that late," said Racing's head coach, Bev Yanez. "It's a great finish from (Balcer). And you can't knock the team. The effort's there - the identity. They're living through it all. They're doing a fantastic job, and this could be the most important point of the season."

Racing dominated the run of play Friday, but it was Chicago that found a surprising, 85th-minute opener. Ivonne Chacon found Jameese Joseph on a cross that could have shocked Louisville's system; the club was 1-4-0 coming into Friday when conceding first at home.

But Racing found an answer on a gutsy play by Balcer. Three minutes into stoppage time, Janine Sonis' service into the box skipped over Katie O'Kane and landed to Balcer, an 81st-minute sub who extended with her left foot to score.

"I think anytime there's a half chance in the box, I knew I just had to do something to effect it," Balcer said. "The defender kind of let the ball go in front of her. I just slid - instinct, I guess - and found the back of the goal. We had so many chances in the game. One of them was going to fall. It just happened to fall at the very end."

Before Balcer's goal, Racing could have been a hard-luck loser. The host side peppered Chicago with 24 shots - a season-high 10 of them on target - and generated 12 corner kicks.

A pair of those Louisville chances hit woodwork, too. Ary Borges headed an attempt off the post in the 71st minute, and a deflected O'Kane cross went off that same near post four minutes later.

Said Sonis: "I think what we can take away is, we're creating such good opportunities as a team and for the most part we're really limiting other teams' opportunities to score. We've got two more games to finish out the season, and we want to do that as strong as possible to put us in the best position to make history for the club."

Balcer's goal was her first of the season and second straight game with a goal contribution. Sonis' assist - her sixth - tied her for the league lead in that category. Thanks to their connection, Racing has now tallied eight points from losing positions this year; only the Portland Thorns (13) and Houston Dash (12) have recovered more.

Regardless of other results around the league this weekend, Racing Louisville will hold a playoff position going into its penultimate game on Sunday, October 19, at NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Date: October 10, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy

Attendance: 5,703

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Chicago Stars FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC

90+3' Bethany Balcer (Janine Sonis)

Chicago Stars FC

85' Jameese Joseph (Ivonne Chacon)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 16 - Janine Sonis, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 8 - Ary Borges, 20 - Katie O'Kane, 9 - Kayla Fischer (81' 88 - Bethany Balcer), 6 - Ella Hase (63' 3 - Arin Wright), 13 - Emma Sears, 42 - Sarah Weber (68' 14 - Marisa DiGrande)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White; 12 - Allie George, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Chicago Stars FC: 1 - Alyssa Naeher, 41 - Hannah Anderson (58' 14 - Ludmila), 3 - Sam Staab, 6 - Kathrin Hendrich, 32 - Taylor Malham, 30 - Camryn Biegalski, 8 - Jameese Joseph, 21 - Julia Grosso, 16 - Manaka Hayashi (66' 18 - Ivonne Chacon), 34 - Ally Schlegel, 26 - Nadia Gomes (66' 13 - Leilanni Nesbeth)

Subs not used: 2 - Samantha Cary Angel, 7 - Ava Cook, 11 - Meg Boade, 19 - Mackenzie Wood, 20 - Bea Franklin, 22 - Halle Mackiewicz

Head Coach: Anders Jacobson

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Chicago Stars FC

Shots: 24 / 16

Shots on Goal: 10 / 3

Expected goals: 2.19 / 1.36

Possession: 41.6% / 58.4%

Fouls: 6 / 12

Offside: 1 / 0

Corners: 12 / 3

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

45+1' Sarah Weber (yellow)

Chicago Stars FC:

82' Leilanni Nesbeth (yellow)

Match referee: Greg Dopka

