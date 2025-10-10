Gotham FC Faces Shield Winners with Playoff Berth on the Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Gotham FC heads on the road seeking to make club history with its 12th straight unbeaten match in all competitions - and a chance to secure a playoff spot - as it faces the 2025 NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, on Saturday at CPKC Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, with national coverage on ION.

Gotham (9-6-8, 35 points) remains in third place entering Week 24, with just four points separating third from eighth. With three matches left in the regular season, a win would provide a major boost in the club's bid to clinch a home playoff match.

In Week 23, Gotham tied its all-time longest unbeaten streak in all competitions at 11 matches, recording its second straight scoreless draw. The result also extended Gotham's unbeaten run in NWSL play to seven matches. The defensive performance was among the best in club history, as Gotham held Seattle to just one shot all match - a new club record for fewest shots faced.

Kansas City (19-2-2, 59 points) has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign, already clinching the NWSL Shield awarded to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season. The Current has not lost since May 2, winning 14 of its last 16 matches, and remains unbeaten at home this year.

Last time out, Kansas City earned a 1-0 road victory over Angel City FC, with Michelle Cooper scoring shortly after entering as a substitute.

Saturday's match marks the 11th all-time meeting between the clubs, with Gotham still searching for its first win in the series. The sides last met earlier this season at Sports Illustrated Stadium, where Gotham fell 2-1 despite a strong late push.

Following Saturday's matchup, Gotham returns home for its regular-season finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium, hosting Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has conceded just four goals during its 11-match unbeaten run, including three consecutive clean sheets, and has not allowed more than one goal in any match during the stretch.

Gotham allowed only one shot - off target - against Seattle on Sunday and now leads the NWSL in fewest shots allowed (187) and fewest shots on target allowed (64) this season.

Gotham's average of 8.1 shots faced per match is on pace to be the lowest in a single season in NWSL history.

Gotham FC holds the joint third-best away record in the NWSL this season with 19 points, tied with the San Diego Wave. Both clubs are 5-2-4 on the road.







