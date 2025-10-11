Portland Thorns Fall, 1-0, at Orlando Pride

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A late own goal proved to be decisive in the Portland Thorns' 1-0 loss on the road Friday night at Orlando Pride.

The first half started off tightly contested with both sides attempting to get that first goal, with Reilyn Turner having one of the best opportunities early on for Portland, almost getting a goal in the 17' but the crossbar denied the shot.

Orlando had its fair share of opportunities in the first half (including two that were disallowed for offside), but it's clearest chance perhaps came in the 33' when Haley McCutcheon faced an open net but Portland defender Reyna Reyes came up big to throw her body on the ball to allow goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to make the save and keep things scoreless.

To start the second half, Portland's defense continued to apply pressure to neutralize Orlando's efforts, building up anticipation to see who would be the first to break the deadlock. In fact, the Thorns demonstrated strong defensive ability throughout the 90 minutes, leading the match in total clearances (26), interceptions (13) and blocks (5) with Arnold registering 5 saves to keep Portland in the match.

Unfortunately, an own goal from Portland defender Mallie McKenzie in second half stoppage time would decide the match and Orlando would hold out to claim the three points.

Though the loss tonight was deflating, the Thorns are still within reach of a home playoff spot and must quickly shift its focus to its final road match of the season next week at Angel City FC to get back on track and fight towards its postseason goal.

ATTENDANCE: 7,070

TEAM NOTES

Defender Daiane registered her first NWSL start. UP NEXT: The Thorns head down to Los Angeles for a West Coast battle against Angel City FC on Sunday, October 19. Portland's final regular season road match kicks off on ESPN and ESPN+ at 2 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

N/A

SECOND HALF

ORL - Mallie McKenzie (Own Goal) 90+2': Following a Marta corner kick, the ball bounced off McKenzie's head into the Portland net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, M.A. Vignola (Mallie McKenzie 72'), Daiane (Jayden Perry 45'), Isabella Obaze, Reyna Reyes, Sam Coffey-C, Jessie Fleming, Olivia Moultrie, Alexa Spaanstra (Deyna Castellanos 63'), Reilyn Turner (Laila Harbert 88'), Pietra Tordin (Mimi Alidou 63')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sam Hiatt, Valerin Loboa

Orlando Pride (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse, Kerry Abello, Rafaelle, Emily Sams, Oihane (Zara Chavoshi 71'), Angelina, Haley McCutcheon-C, Ally Lemos (Marta 68'), Carson Pickett (Luana 81'), Jacqueline Ovalle (Simone Jackson 81'), Ally Watt (Simone Charley 68')

Subs not used: McKinley Crone, Cori Dyke, Viviana Villacorta, Julie Doyle

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Pietra Tordin (Yellow) 37', Sam Coffey (Yellow) 61', Mallie McKenzie (Yellow) 85'

ORL: Luana (Yellow) 88'

MATCH STATS

POR | ORL

Goals: 0|1

Assists: 0|0

Possession: 53|47

Shots: 14|16

Shots on Target: 4|4

Saves: 5|4

Tackles: 12|24

Tackles Won: 7|15

Interceptions: 13|10

Fouls: 10|13

Offsides: 1|6

Corner Kicks: 5|4







