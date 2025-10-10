Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host San Diego Wave Amid Eight Match Unbeaten Run

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-11-7, 22 points, 12th NWSL) returns home to the Wasatch Front to host San Diego Wave FC (8-8-7, 31 points, 8th NWSL) on Saturday, October 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Utah Royals FC is coming off a 2-2 away draw against Chicago Stars FC, extending the club's unbeaten run to eight matches-the longest in club history across both iterations. Mina Tanaka scored both goals, recording her first brace in the NWSL. The breakthrough came in the 59th minute, when Tanaka fired a right-footed strike from just inside Chicago's 18-yard box into the far post, leaving goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher with no chance. Tanaka doubled the lead just seven minutes later, calmly converting a penalty awarded after a handball in the box on a cross attempt by Nuria Rábano. Tanaka stepped up and buried the shot into the upper left corner, once again beating Naeher, who guessed correctly but couldn't reach it. Despite the strong performance, Utah conceded two heartbreaking goals in the 83rd and 86th minutes and was forced to settle for a draw at SeatGeek Stadium. Tanaka's standout effort earned nominations for both NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week.

Utah has yet to defeat San Diego since the Return of Royalty, having lost all three matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, the Royals fell 2-0 on the road on May 8 and then suffered a 2-1 home defeat on September 14. The most recent meeting came earlier this season on March 22, 2025, with Utah losing 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium. Utah will aim to extend the current unbeaten run and secure a first-ever win over the Wave.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Utah remains in playoff contention, currently sitting nine points behind the final postseason spot with exactly nine points still up for grabs over the final three matches. To completely avoid elimination in Week 24, Utah MUST defeat San Diego who is currently holding the 8th and final playoff spot. If Utah loses or draws against San Diego it would eliminate the team from playoff contention.

MATCH TO WATCH

Utah Royals FC (12th place) vs. San Diego Wave (8th place)

This clash has major playoff implications for Utah.

Elimination Scenarios

Utah will be eliminated from playoff contention if any of the following occur:

Utah LOSS

Utah DRAW

UTA v SD GAME NOTES CAN BE FOUND HERE

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on Paramount+ with Mike Watts and McCall Zerboni:: Utah Royals FC vs San Diego Wave | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

San Diego Wave FC enters Saturday's matchup in 8th place on the NWSL table, holding the final playoff spot heading into Week 24. The club is winless in its last five matches, recording one draw and four losses. Most recently, San Diego suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road against the Washington Spirit. Prior to that, the club lost at home to the Orlando Pride, drew on the road against the Portland Thorns, and suffered home defeats to both NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Houston Dash.

Following Saturday night's match, Utah will hit the road to face Seattle Reign on Friday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. The Royals will then return home for the regular season finale against the Washington Spirit on November 2. Kickoff time is to be announced.Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.