Preview: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-11-10, 12 pts) hits the road for the team's penultimate away match, taking on Racing Louisville FC (9-9-5, 32 pts) October 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: Fox 32 Chicago, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: NWSL+

Previous Result:

LOU: Louisville topped North Carolina, 3-1

CHI: Chicago came back from a two-goal deficit to draw against Utah, 2-2

Storylines

Racing (to) Louisville: We're getting down to the wire in the 2025 NWSL season and Chicago is looking to avoid being swept by Louisville in the reverse fixture Friday. Both sides will be eager to come out with points, but Racing Louisville may have the upper hand going into the match, having home field advantage, an extra day of rest and not having to travel. Although Louisville have won their last three bouts with the Stars, Chicago's currently outperforming Racing Louisville on the attack, with a 53.51% shooting accuracy compared to Louisville's 39.52% and a 15.12% conversion rate over Racing Louisville's 12.50%. Additionally, the Stars have a whopping 6,237 accurate passes, with Louisville tallying just 4,585, and are averaging a 76.24% passing accuracy in comparison to Racing Louisville's 71.16%. If Chicago can sneak past Louisville's strong defense while pinning back their attack, the Stars have a decent chance of coming out of the matchup on top.

It's the Final Countdown: Although Chicago's playoff hopes are already dashed, the Stars can still avoid the wooden spoon and play spoiler to clubs like Louisville, which are teetering on the edge of a postseason run. With three matches left, Chicago can still finish as high as 11th place in the standings, especially with two clubs near the bottom of the table winless in, at minimum, their last five matches. At the same time, Racing Louisville is currently sitting above the playoff line, but haven't secured a postseason berth, with a possible fall from grace continuing to be a very real threat. The Kentucky side can't clinch or be eliminated this week, but three points against the Stars would help their odds. It won't be an easy path, as Chicago never goes down without a fight and all seven of the Stars' draws since the midseason break have felt one unlucky chance away from victory. As the chaos of Decision Day looms for every team that hasn't clinched a playoff spot, it's imperative that they earn as many points as possible in their next two fixtures. NWSL fans should mark all the action across the next three weeks in their calendars as "can't-miss" television; every match will have playoff implications and heightened emotions.

Elite Ally: It may have flown under the radar, but Ally Schlegel has had a major second half of 2025. Most of Schlegel's season highs have come in matches following the summer break, including two matches with five shots on target each, a goal and all four of her assists. Across the board, Schlegel is performing better in almost every statistical category in the second half of the season and is leading the team with 5.62 expected goals accumulated in 2025, with 4.01 of those expected goals coming since the beginning of August. Despite scoring just twice so far this season, Schlegel has become a challenging threat for Chicago's attack and continues to be lethal in the air, leading the league in aerial duels (158), ranking second in aerial duels won (96) and tying for eighth in shots attempted (36). Continue to rack 'em up, Ally. Let's finish this season strong.







