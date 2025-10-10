Gotham FC Launches Elevate Play Initiative to Expand Youth Access to Soccer and Play
Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC, in partnership with the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund and Playworks New York/New Jersey, announced today the Elevate Play initiative, designed to elevate the experience of play and increase access to the magic of professional soccer for youth across the New Jersey/New York region.
Through a comprehensive, two-pronged approach, Elevate Play will address the challenges of the modern-day "play deficit" - where only about one in five children in New York and New Jersey achieve the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, and the average American 8-12-year-old spends 5.3 hours per day on screens - as well as the logistical barriers preventing young people, especially children in historically marginalized communities, from attending live events.
With this initiative, the Illumination Fund, Playworks and Gotham will provide a record-breaking 10,000 youth, public school educators and caregivers with free access to attend Gotham FC games in the 2026 season and lead 20 school-capacity building trainings via Playworks' programming focused on the principles of fairness, respect and teamwork.
The program is supported by a grant from the Illumination Fund as part of Play to Thrive, a new $10 million multi-year youth sports and health initiative also unveiled today that will support organizations using sports to improve youth mental health outcomes, expand access for underserved communities and promote equity across New York City and beyond.
"Soccer is more than a sport, it is a force for building community, developing leadership, and creating opportunities for all," said Laurie M. Tisch, founder and president of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. "Elevate Play is not only helping schools and organizations create stronger, more inclusive environments for kids to thrive, but it is also removing the barriers that prevent so many from experiencing the inspiration of live sports. This initiative is a powerful investment in joy, equity, and the transformative impact of community-driven play."
"From school playgrounds to Sports Illustrated Stadium, we are thrilled to launch Elevate Play, which increases youth participation in active play across our communities and helps young people gain the physical and mental benefits of staying active," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer for Gotham FC. "Together with the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund and Playworks NY/NJ, we are united in our mission to tackle the modern-day 'play deficit,' empower youth and deliver unforgettable memories through the power of sport."
"Playworks is delighted and honored to partner with Gotham FC and the Illumination Fund to launch Elevate Play, drawing on more than 30 years of experience, to further expand access to safe, healthy play and inspire children through the excitement of a professional soccer match," said Robin Grossman, Executive Director of Playworks NY/NJ. "Play is a fundamental human need. When children play, they build resilience, compassion, and confidence. Through play, they learn to make friends, solve problems, and believe in themselves - even in challenging times."
Elevate Play directly falls under one of Gotham's four core pillars - youth access to soccer - reinforcing the club's commitment to creating a lasting impact in the surrounding New Jersey and New York communities.
Playworks' educational training assists children and their supporting adults in becoming well-rounded physically, socially, and emotionally. Elevate Play will combine best-in-class instruction to enhance school physical activities while also providing young people meaningful opportunities to experience Gotham FC home matches in their community.
Elevate Play was co-designed and is guided by Gotham FC's impact advisor, Charter Oak Impact. Nominate a school or nonprofit youth organization for the Elevate Play program in 2026.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
