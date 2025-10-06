Two Weeks Out: Gotham FC Final Home Match to Celebrate Queen Kriegs, Presented by CarMax

Published on October 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC is set to close out the regular season in style with a can't-miss celebration presented by CarMax, honoring U.S. Women's National Team legend and former Gotham FC captain-turned-club ambassador Ali Krieger at the Oct. 19 regular season home finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

CarMax, Gotham FC's marquee and season presenting partner as well as the nation's largest retailer of used cars, is teaming up with the club to turn the home finale into one to remember, with match programming that will excite fans on and off the field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier.

The spotlight will shine brightly on Krieger, an iconic figure in the women's game and a Gotham FC favorite. A two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion (2015, 2019), Olympian and captain of Gotham's 2023 NWSL championship team, Krieger retired from professional soccer in 2023 and now serves as a club ambassador, continuing to inspire the next generation of athletes across the globe.

"I am so proud of the time I have spent with Gotham FC as a player and now as a club ambassador," said Krieger. "I am honored that Gotham is celebrating our time together in such a special way, and I can't wait to share the day with our fans and team."

In honor of Ali Krieger's No. 11 jersey number, CarMax is offering an $11 ticket promotion for seats in sections 133 and 102 as well as in the Cloud 9 Supporters' Section (101), while supplies last. Krieger will serve as the Torch Lighter during pregame festivities and be recognized at halftime to crown her very own "Royal Court" - a fan-centric Starting XI of those who embody the spirit of the team. Fans can apply for the official fan contest here by writing in why they represent the heart of Gotham FC.

In partnership with CarMax, the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Queen Kriegs scarf giveaway as part of the celebration. The CarMax Kit Cam and Blue Carpet Welcome also make their return, where fans can pose in front of the CarMax Welcome Wall and potentially be shown on the videoboard at halftime. Fans of all ages can also pick up their own air freshener in Fan Fest and learn more about the first-ever Gotham FC x CarMax air freshener produced by GFC players here.

The game will feature CarMax Kids, a season-long initiative that enables youth access to Gotham FC home games by providing local nonprofits with complimentary tickets in the CarMax Kids section, transportation to and from Sports Illustrated Stadium, and, new in 2025, complimentary food vouchers. The activation ensures historically marginalized youth have the opportunity to experience the excitement and inspiration of professional women's soccer, right in their own backyard. To date, over 1,000 tickets have been distributed over the season. In addition, as the final regular home game of the season, CarMax is extending additional complimentary tickets to participants of this summer's CarMax Youth Clinics.

Other gameday activations include:

Fan Fest, presented by CarMax

Starting at 12:30 p.m., fans can enjoy an expanded Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, and receive special giveaways. There will be unique photo opportunities that celebrate Krieger, including a Royal Photo Station, as well as special sign-making stations and the opportunity to write Krieger a letter. Along with the CarMax Kit Cam, Blue Carpet, and Welcome Wall, Fan Fest will host Grüns gummy sampling, the Dove Confidence Wall, the RWJBarnabas Health Mini Pitch, and the TYLENOL® Ball Pit and Precision Challenge. Gotham FC's Digital Host will also be live in Fan Fest, seeking ALIGNE's Fit of the Match.

At Cross Bar, fans 21 years and over can sample signature Johnnie Walker cocktails, the Strong Knows Strong and Hudson Splash, followed by the opportunity to take a photo with the "Cheers to Firsts" visual backdrop.

There will also be an exclusive matchday merchandise item made in partnership with Krieger available for purchase.

Scouts Day

Experience a Gotham FC game with your troop and the chance to fundraise for your council. Troops of 10+ members are open to discounted tickets starting at $25, which includes a free Gotham FC patch and pin and the ability to walk in the on-field pregame parade before the match. Troops can also fundraise and earn money for their councils by getting a $30 ticket, with the extra $5 going to their council. For groups less than 10, troops are still able to lock in a discounted ticket rate by reaching out to groupsales@gothamfc.com.

Gotham FC Express

The GFC Express is back! This bus service is designed for round-trips to Sports Illustrated Stadium on matchday, with no public transportation or parking required. Fans can catch the GFC Express from either Manhattan, Brooklyn or Jersey City drop-off locations with a purchased seat through an exclusive ticket offer.

