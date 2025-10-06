Courage Suffers Big Loss at Home as Playoff Race Intensifies

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on October 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage battle Racing Louisville FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage battle Racing Louisville FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

After a scoreless first half, the North Carolina Courage lost their second game in a row, falling 3-1 to Racing Louisville FC in front of 7,218 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening. It was the 10th largest regular season crowd in club history.

Racing Louisville won its first match at North Carolina, closing in on the team's first ever playoff berth. North Carolina's record fell to 7-9-7 for 28 points and 9th place in the NWSL standings, while Racing Louisville FC record improved to 9-9-5 for 32 points, seventh place in the standings.

"Tough one to take; obviously a massive game we needed three points from," said North Carolina Interim Head Coach Nathan Thackeray. "We left them hanging around too much in the first half, letting them grow confidence in the game. We missed chances in the first half. We missed chances in the second half, too. We struggled with their attack in transition. They're really athletic, really quick in that front line. Emma Sears caused us all kinds of problems off the second balls. Disappointed of course, but we have to continue."

Racing Louisville FC took a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with a goal from Sears, her ninth of the season. Sears played at Ohio State and was selected by Racing Louisville FC in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft.

The Courage knotted the contest at 1-1 in the 55th minute on a score from midfielder Manaka Matsukubo, her seventh goal of the campaign.

Racing Louisville FC grabbed the lead back in the 59th minute thanks to forward from Kayla Fischer, her third of the season. Fischer also played at Ohio State and was selected in the second round in the 2023 NWSL Draft. Several fans wearing Ohio State shirts were cheering for Fischer and Spears.

In the 79th minute Racing Louisville FC took a commanding 3-1 advantage on the first career brace from Sears. Of her 10 goals on the season, eight of them have come on the road.

"It was a really great win; I'm really proud of the group," said Sears. "I thought that we really weathered the storm there at the end. They were possessing in our defensive half a good chunk of the last parts of the game. We have fallen unlucky in previous games, late in games. I'm proud of us for sticking that out. This was our first time, I found out, getting three points on the road here at North Carolina, so that's super exciting. I'm really happy to have gotten the win tonight."

Defender Natalie Jacobs made her first start as a member of the Courage.

"Obviously frustrating to not get the win; that's always the goal," said Jacobs. "We have to take that one, look back on things and things we can fix and just stick together. It's not over and we have a lot to look forward to the last three games. We have to stick together because its going be really important."

"I thought she was rock solid," Thackeray said of Jacobs. "She was good with the ball, good without the ball, super competitive and good leadership. Good to get her that first start. I wish it went better for her from a team perspective. From an individual (one) I thought she did quite well."

North Carolina acquired Jacobs on September 12th from the Houston Dash for defender Malia Berkley and $75,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

North Carolina's next match comes at home Saturday, October 11th against Washington Spirit at 7:30 pm est.

