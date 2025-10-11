Chicago Stars FC's Second Half Surge Earns 1-1 Draw with Racing Louisville FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Chicago Stars FC battled fiercely to earn a late lead before giving up a stoppage-time equalizer and drawing 1-1 on the road with Racing Louisville FC tonight. Louisville continuously peppered Chicago's defense with shots throughout the match before Jameese Joseph's one-touch shot in the 85th minute put Chicago in front. An incensed Racing Louisville brought Alyssa Naeher off her line in the third minute of stoppage time before Louisville's Bethany Balcer tapped in the equalizer to close the match. Naeher finished the match with a season-high eight saves, with her third stop in the fifth minute making Naeher the third goalkeeper in NWSL history to record 500 regular-season saves with one club.

True to their name, Louisville came out of the gate racing, pressing high to pull out four shots in the first five minutes of the match. Chicago woke up after winning a free kick in their attacking third that eventually found Manaka Hayashi, who sent the ball into the box for Ally Schlegel to arc just over the crossbar. Jameese Joseph rocketed off a shot from distance two minutes later that went wide, and then Racing Louisville began to take control of the match again. A pause for injury gave interim head coach Anders Jacobson a much-needed chance to talk to the Stars on the pitch, who went on to register three shots in the ten minutes. Unfortunately for Chicago, it wasn't enough to break through for the lead, and they headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.

The second half began much like the first as Louisville put up another four shots in six minutes, but the last 45 minutes couldn't have been more different. A gritty fight developed between Chicago and Louisville, with multiple close calls for each leaving many spectators asking how the contest was still nil-nil. Both keepers traded miraculous saves before Sam Staab sent a long ball into the box for Ivonne Chacón, who set up Jameese Joseph for a one-touch stunner to break the deadlock in the 85th minute. Refusing to let Chicago keep three points, Louisville fought to the last second, when Janine Sonis put a ball into the box in the third minute of added time that brought Naeher off her line before Bethany Balcer slid the equalizer into the back of the net.

The Chicago Stars now move onto their second consecutive road match, facing off with San Diego Wave FC October 18 at 9 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

MATCH NOTES:

With her save in the fifth minute, Alyssa Naeher became the third goalkeeper in NWSL history to record 500 regular-season saves with one club

Naeher's eight saves on the outing are her most in a match since 2023, when she recorded three separate contests with eight or more stops

Defender, Taylor Malham made her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance

After playing 90 minutes tonight, Malham now has 2,520 consecutive minutes played tying Casey Krueger for the second-longest streak of consecutive minutes played in club history

Forward, Jameese Joseph, recorded her third goal of the season tonight surpassing her high of two goals her rookie campaign

Joseph is now Chicago's second-highest goal scorer after Ludmila (10)

After assisting Joseph's goal, Ivonne Chacón has netted both a goal and an assist within her first three NWSL appearances

Next Match

San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, October 18, 2025, at 9 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

LOU 0 1 1

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

LOU: 90+3' Bethany Balcer (Janine Sonis)

CHI: 85' Jameese Joseph (Ivonne Chacón)

Disciplinary Report

LOU: 45+1' Sarah Weber (Yellow Card)

CHI: 82' Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow Card)

Lineups

LOU: Jordyn Bloomer, Janine Sonis, Courtney Petersen, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Ary Borges, Katie O'Kane, Kayla Fischer (81' Bethany Balcer), Ella Hase (64' Arin Wright), Sarah Weber (67' Marisa DiGrande), Emma Sears

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Hannah Anderson (58' Ludmila), Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski, Julia Grosso, Sam Staab, Manaka Hayashi (66' Ivonne Chacón), Jameese Joseph, Ally Schlegel, Nádia Gomes (66' Leilanni Nesbeth)







