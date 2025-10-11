Bay FC Secures a Point on the Road in 1-1 Draw at Seattle

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SEATTLE - Bay FC played to a 1-1 draw at Seattle Reign FC on Friday night at Lumen Field, securing a point on the road. Midfielder Taylor Huff tallied her second goal in as many games, finding the net in the 31st minute for her fourth of the season, assisted by forward Racheal Kundananji. A strong second half defensively saw Bay FC keep the hosts at arm's length, but Reign FC equalized in the 84th minute off the foot of substitute midfielder Jess Fishlock, sending each club home with a point.

"That's two games in a row that I thought we played very well and good enough to maybe have gotten three points," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Overall, we came to Seattle and played very well. So much credit has to go to this group. Regardless of where we are in the standings, they just don't give up - they continue to play."

Bay FC pinned its hosts back to open the match, with high pressure allowing for a pair of opportunities inside the first 10 minutes. Huff was dispossessed after dribbling deep into Seattle territory early on, before Kundananji challenged the goalkeeper in the ninth minute. After forward Karlie Lema charged up the right flank and served a cross into the box, Kundananji got on the end of it to direct the ball toward goal, but saw the effort stopped by the keeper.

Seattle opened things up shortly afterward, nearly finding the opening goal on the ensuing turn. A recycled set-piece opportunity was served into the penalty box and headed on frame by forward Jordyn Huitema, but denied by Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz with a leaping effort. Silkowitz delivered more heroics 20 minutes later, punching away a powerful strike from distance after the hosts recovered possession in the attacking third.

Huff and Kundananji put Bay FC ahead just after the half-hour mark with the first goal of the match. Kundananji served a ball across the face of goal to Huff charging toward the back post, who slotted it in with a one-touch finish. The score was her second in as many games and fourth of the season following her goal last week in Portland.

Each side was patient to start the second half, adjusting to changes made by both benches. Huff came close to a brace, trying her luck from distance with 15 minutes remaining. The rookie let loose a curler from the top of the penalty box after Bay FC got numbers forward, but saw the effort sail high.

Seattle equalized with seven minutes to go. An initial chance was cleared away but corralled by substitute Fishlock, who put her second touch over the line to level the score and earn a point for the hosts.

Bay FC returns home for its final home match of the 2025 season next Friday, Oct. 17. The club will salute its loyal supporters as the North Carolina Courage visit the Bay Area for Fan Appreciation Night at PayPal Park, presented by PNC Bank. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bay FC beanie, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets to the match remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Seattle Reign FC v Bay FC

October 10, 2025

Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Kickoff: 7:38 p.m. PT

Weather: 57 degrees, clear

Discipline

SEA - McClernon (caution) 58'

BAY - Conti (caution) 90+8'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Huff (Kundananji) 31'

SEA - Fishlock 84'

Goals

1

2

F

Seattle Reign FC

0

1

1

Bay FC

1

0

1

Starting Lineups

Seattle Reign FC: Dickey, Huerta, Bugg, McClernon (C) (Mason 85'), Curry (Barnes 85'), Meza, Dahlien, Mondesir (Fishel 75'), McCammon, Adames (Fishlock 63'), Huitema (Mercado 63')

Unused Substitutes: Crnogorcevic, James-Turner, Holmes, Prohaska

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Courtnall, Collins, Dydasco, Bebar, Bailey (Conti 70'), Boade (C) (Hill 85'), Huff, Lema (Moreau 70'), Kundananji (Hocking 89')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Shepherd, Paulson, Anderson, Pickett







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.