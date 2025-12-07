Kansas City Current Concludes World Sevens Football Tournament

Published on December 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Dec. 6, 2025) - The Kansas City Current concluded its World Sevens Football (W7F) showing on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Beyond Bancard Field in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., during the first-ever North American edition of the tournament. Despite a nail-biting, 2-2 (2-1) penalty shootout win in the first match of the day against Tigres Femenil, the Current dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to AFC Toronto in the second contest to finish group stage play with a 1-2 record and six goals scored.

After a back-and-forth battle to open the contest, Kansas City finally broke the scoreless deadlock in the 10th minute. Playing the ball in from the left flank, forward/midfielder Alex Pfeiffer sent a low cross past three defenders which connected with forward Elle Kershner. Kershner, a KC Current II player, met the pass inside the box and tapped the ball into the upper 90 of the far post with her left boot for the go-ahead goal.

Tigres was awarded a penalty kick in the 14th minute after a foul was called inside the box. Current goalkeeper Tyler McCamey read the spot kick perfectly, making a big save to prevent midfielder María Sánchez from finding the equalizer. However, Tigres leveled the score with a few seconds remaining in the opening frame after a low strike from Sánchez rolled into the back of the net, sending the teams into the break locked at 1-1.

Sánchez gave Tigres a 2-1 advantage in the 18th minute after capitalizing on a failed Kansas City clearance with a shot to the top right of the net. The Current responded six minutes later when a loose ball found its way to defender Ellie Wheeler just outside the top of the box. Wheeler's one-touch, left-footed scorcher blazed past the goalkeeper into the upper right corner to even the game at two apiece.

The match transitioned into a 5v5, five-minute overtime period after both sides were unable to find a late goal at the end of regulation. Still knotted at 2-2 at the conclusion of extra time, the two teams went into sudden death penalty kicks.

Defender Ève Périsset stepped up to the spot first for Tigres and converted her attempt before midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta did the same for Kansas City to keep things square. McCamey then came up with yet another crucial spot kick save to deny Tigres forward Stephany Mayor. With the game on the line, midfielder Ally Sentnor nailed her penalty kick to seal the win for the Current.

W7F Match Report

Event: World Sevens Football, Group Stage Match #2

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Tigres Femenil

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6

Venue: Beyond Bancard Field - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Weather: 83 degrees, sunny

Scoring

10' Kansas City - Kershner (Pfeiffer)

15' Tigres - Sánchez

18' Tigres - Sánchez

24' Kansas City - Wheeler

Scoring Summary

1 2 ET F

Kansas City 1 1 0 2 (Won 2-1 PKs)

Tigres 1 1 0 2 (Lost 1-2 PKs)

Kansas City Current Starters: McCamey, Jones, Robinson, LaBonta, Wheeler, Pfeiffer, Hopkins

Substitutes Used: Ball, Sentnor, Steigleder, Ball, Feist, Kershner, Colbert

DAY TWO, MATCH TWO REPORT | VS. AFC TORONTO

Kansas City got on the scoresheet just two minutes after the opening whistle when midfielder Ally Sentnor, who received the ball inside the center circle, sent a quick pass that met forward/midfielder Alex Pfeiffer in stride on the right. Pfeiffer made a half-turn inside the box, evading a pair of defenders to unleash a low shot to the bottom left corner.

AFC Toronto then took a 2-1 lead with two consecutive goals. In the eighth minute, forward Ijeoma Esther Okoronkwo's outside boot pass in front of goal found fellow forward Kaylee Hunter, whose sliding finish put them on the board. Four minutes later, Hunter's shot off a feed from midfielder Victoria Pickett rolled through traffic to hand the Canadian side a 2-1 lead after 15 minutes of play.

The Current came out of the break on the front foot, tying the match at 2-2 a few seconds into the second half after their give-and-go setup resulted in Pfeiffer bagging a brace. Defender Ellie Wheeler's short pass down the middle to the right side of the box allowed midfielder Bayley Feist to send a one-time feed to Pfeiffer on the left, and Pfeiffer's volley sailed past the goalkeeper into the net.

Okoronkwo clinched what proved to be the game-winning tally for AFC Toronto in the 28th minute with a one-time finish off an inside-boot assist from Hunter. Despite a last-second buildup in the waning seconds of the contest, Kansas City ultimately could not convert and fell, 3-2, to conclude its showing in Fort Lauderdale.

W7F Match Report

Event: World Sevens Football, Group Stage Match #3

Match: Kansas City Current vs. AFC Toronto

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6

Venue: Beyond Bancard Field - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny

Scoring

2' Kansas City - Pfeiffer (Sentnor)

8' Toronto - Hunter (Okoronkwo)

12' Toronto - Hunter (Pickett)

16' Kansas City - Pfeiffer (Feist, Wheeler)

28' Toronto - Okoronkwo (Hunter)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 1 1 2

Toronto 2 1 3

Kansas City Current Starters: McCamey, Wheeler, Robinson, Feist, Sentnor, Pfeiffer, Jones

Substitutes Used: Ball, Hamilton, Kershner, Steigleder, Hopkins, LaBonta

World Sevens Format

World Sevens Football uses a fast-paced seven-a-side format, and the high intensity 7v7 style is built for speed, skill and nonstop action. Matches are played on a pitch half the size of a traditional 11-a-side soccer field. Each match lasts 30 minutes divided into two halves of 15 minutes each with a five-minute halftime break. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, there will be a short break before a five-minute 5v5 overtime period that would end with a golden goal. If the score is still tied at the end of extra time, the match goes to a sudden death penalty kick shootout. There are unlimited rolling substitutions, quick restarts and no offside rule. W7F's signature "no draws" format guarantees decisive results.

The tournament features a group stage round robin with two groups of four teams on Dec. 5-6. The top two clubs per group will advance to the knockout stage on Dec. 7 with the semifinals, third-place game and the championship. With 16 total matches, each team will play between three and five games in total, depending on the club's progress through the tournament.

Eight powerhouse North American clubs comprise this year's edition of World Sevens Football in Fort Lauderdale. The Kansas City Current is competing in Group 1 along with Flamengo (Brazil), Tigres (Mexico) and AFC Toronto (Canada). Group 2 includes Club América (Mexico), Deportivo Cali (Colombia), Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay) and fellow NWSL team San Diego Wave FC.

Kansas City's roster for World Sevens featured 15 players: defender Elizabeth Ball, defender Kayla Colbert (KC Current II), midfielder Bayley Feist, goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg (KC Current II), forward Kristen Hamilton, forward Haley Hopkins, defender Sydney Jones (KC Current II), forward Elle Kershner (KC Current II), midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, forward/midfielder Alex Pfeiffer, defender Gabrielle Robinson, midfielder Ally Sentnor, defender Regan Steigleder and defender Ellie Wheeler.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 6, 2025

Kansas City Current Concludes World Sevens Football Tournament - Kansas City Current

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.