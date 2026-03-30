Kansas City Current Announces Partnership with Panasonic Connect

Published on March 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership with Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America on Monday. Panasonic Connect will support the Kansas City Current's longstanding commitment to S.T.E.A.M. programming in the Kansas City area.

"We are proud to welcome an innovative organization like Panasonic Connect as a new Kansas City Current partner," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins. "Working with Panasonic Connect to support the next generation of S.T.E.A.M. students in Kansas City will make a lasting impression on the region."

Panasonic Connect is a leading business-to-business technology company offering hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across a variety of sectors. Panasonic Connect aims to leave a positive impact on the communities they operate in by providing hands-on, efficient and customer-centric solutions through innovative technology and support.

"Panasonic Connect believes in the positive impact that technology innovation and shared knowledge have in strengthening communities," said Jayson Cummins, President of Panasonic Connect North America Managed Services. "Our partnership with the Kansas City Current exemplifies this commitment by creating meaningful opportunities for connection, collaboration and learning. We're proud to support an organization that is redefining what it means to lead in both sport and in the community."

Panasonic Connect and the Current will team up to support S.T.E.A.M. education and technology workforce development through a strategic investment in WeCode KC as part of the partnership.

A community partner of the Current since the 2023 season, WeCode KC focuses on creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem by increasing access to technology education and industry-recognized credentials for students living in the urban core. Their diverse and innovative mix of S.T.E.A.M. education programming gives youth the opportunity to learn technology concepts and leadership skills through project-based learning.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2026

Kansas City Current Announces Partnership with Panasonic Connect - Kansas City Current

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