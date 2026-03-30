Player Spotlight: Milazzo and Prašnikar Shine in URFC's First Win of 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The chilly 35 degree Saturday match in Boston marked the inaugural meeting between the two teams, each with very different objectives for the day. Utah entered the afternoon in search of its first win of the 2026 season, while Boston was still looking for its first goal in club history after joining the NWSL as an expansion team for the 2026 season.

The Royals showed energy and promise from the opening whistle. The defense worked cohesively alongside goalkeeper Mia Justus to fend off Boston's early attacking efforts. The highlight of the day came in the 33rd minute, when none other than defender Tatum Milazzo put Utah on the board. Her goal marked the second of the young season and gave the visitors the early lead. Once again, Milazzo demonstrated just how valuable her presence is on the pitch.

Milazzo's Perfect Positioning Leads to Second Goal of 2026

After missing the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn ACL suffered in training, Milazzo's return to the pitch has been nothing short of remarkable. The road back wasn't easy, but with the steady support of her teammates, coaching staff and her mom, who flew out to be by her side after surgery, Milazzo stayed focused through every state of recovery.

That foundation helped her push through the physical and mental challenges of rehab, and her determination to return never wavered. Now back in action, she is not just playing but making an immediate impact. Her early-season form stands as an inspiring example of perseverance paying off.

In the 33rd minute the Royals were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty box, Slovenian forward Lara Prašnikar took the kick, laying the ball off to Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse who shot the ball into the box. After a deflection the ball bounced toward the back post where Milazzo was positioned perfectly to stretch out and put the ball into the back of the net with her left foot. The goal gave the visitors the lead and brought the momentum heavily onto Utah's side to close out the first half of the match.

Milazzo's contributions are already making history. Her latest goal marked the sixth of her career and her second with Utah, with four of those six career goals coming off of her head, highlighting the threat she is in the air. She has now scored both of Utah's first-ever goals against the Kansas City Current and Boston Legacy, etching her name into history for URFC. This also marks the second season in her career in which she has scored multiple goals, the first coming in 2022, further underscoring the significance of her fast start and importance on the pitch.

Prašnikar Nets Penalty Kick to Secure URFC Win in Boston

There were several other notable moments that stood out in the match, particularly Utah's strong start to the second half. Just six minutes into the restart, the Royals earned a penalty and Prašnikar stepped up with complete composure. She buried a beautifully placed shot into the top left corner, doubling URFC's lead to 2-0. The finish came on the heels of her goal in the 2026 home opener last weekend against San Diego Wave FC, where she made history as the first Slovenian to score in the NWSL. Her calm presence in a high-pressure moment highlighted both her confidence and growing influence in the attack.

The Royals looked composed in Saturday's win, with Justus continuing to impress in her role as the starter, filling in for USWNT regular Mandy McGlynn out due to injury. Justus has stepped up confidently, organizing the defense and delivering key stops to help stabilize the back line. Further cementing what many say in Utah, she is a top goalkeeper in this league and the Royals are lucky to have her on its side.

Utah Royals FC will then return to America First Field on Friday, April 3, to take on the Chicago Stars in front of a home crowd. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT, with the match streaming on NWSL+. Tickets are also available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2026

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