Kansas City Current Defender Katie Scott Tabbed to Latest U.S. Under-20 Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - U.S. Soccer announced its roster on Tuesday for the upcoming United States Under-20 Women's National Team training camp, which features Kansas City Current defender Katie Scott. The camp runs from April 7-16 at The University of Kansas Health System Training Center in Riverside, Mo. - the training site of the KC Current - as preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup continue.

The U.S. U-20 WNT will face the Brazil U-20 WNT on Saturday, April 11, at CPKC Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The two sides will square off again on Wednesday, April 15, at 2 p.m. CT at Riverside Stadium. Tickets for both matches are available for purchase HERE.

The U-20 matches coincide with the inaugural Teal Rising Week presented by Visit Missouri, which runs from April 8-15. Designed to celebrate global women's soccer, Teal Rising Week features a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments, skills challenges, education sessions and more. More information about the week-long event can be found HERE.

Scott, who is vying for a spot on the roster for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, has been a regular on the U-20 circuit since the beginning of 2025. She helped the Stars and Stripes qualify for the U-20 World Cup after their top four finish at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Costa Rica last June where she netted a goal and donned the captain's band during a group stage match.

A defender, Scott first hit the international scene with the U.S. U-15 National Team. She helped that squad win the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship before leading the U-16 team to the French Mondial World Cup title the following year. During her time with the U-17 team in 2024, Scott earned gold at the Concacaf U-17 Championship and bronze at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Her first international goal came against Panama in the opening match of the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Scott has started all four matches for the Current during the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, averaging 82 minutes per game.







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