Washington Spirit Midfielder Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's last two 2026 Concacaf W Championship qualifiers, the Mexican Football Federation announced this week. The side will host the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in Zacatecas and Toluca, respectively, in mid-April.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring nine goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The midfielder helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. In Mexico's strong win over Saint Lucia earlier this month, Bernal tallied the match-winning goal in the 18th minute.

Mexico's April Schedule:

vs U.S. Virgin Islands | Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m. EDT (Estadio Carlos Vega Villalba, Zacatecas, Mexico)

vs Puerto Rico | Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EDT (Estadio Nemesio Díaz, Toluca, Mexico)

At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. Bernal has appeared in 32 total matches for the Spirit, tallying over 2,500 minutes of action and helping the club get back to the NWSL final in her first season. The midfielder scored her first goal for the Spirit last week at Audi Field when she finished a header against Utah.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 when the side hosts the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will see the top two teams from last season face off. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2026

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