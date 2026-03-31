Bay FC Forwards Onyeka Gamero, Alex Pfeiffer Selected to Join U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp April 7-16

Published on March 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC forwards Onyeka Gamero and Alex Pfeiffer will join the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team for training and matches in Kansas City, Mo. during the upcoming April international window. Gamero, Pfeiffer, and the U.S. U-20 squad will host two matches vs. Brazil's U-20 national team, taking the pitch April 11 from CPKC Stadium, and April 15 at Riverside Stadium at the Kansas City Current training facility.

Gamero will head out on international duty for the second time in 2026. The Cerritos, Calif. native made her NWSL and Bay FC debut in the club's 3-1 win March 28 at the North Carolina Courage, entering as a second half substitute for forward Keira Barry, her first competitive appearance since 2023. Acquired via transfer midseason in 2025 from Spanish side FC Barcelona, Gamero had yet to appear for Bay FC as she completed her recovery from a torn ACL.

Pfeiffer's call up marks her third by the U.S. ranks since 2023, when she was a standout for the U-20 squad as the youngest player on its roster at the 2023 Concacaf U-20 Championship. She's started strong with Bay FC in 2026, recording two goals and two assists and earning a nomination for NWSL Player of the Week for Week 1 following the club's season-opening win vs. Denver Summit FC March 14. She tallied a goal and assist each in the club's Week 3 victory, her second tallies in each category this season, with her assist earning a nomination for NWSL Assist of the Week.

The matches part of continued preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Poland from Sept. 5-27. The USA and Brazil are among the 16 nations to have qualified for the tournament. The tournament will feature 24 countries, with the Asia and Africa Confederations yet to qualify their representatives. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are eligible for the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Bay FC is back in action from PayPal Park this Sunday, April 5 as the Washington Spirit visits the Bay Area. Bay FC will celebrate its Hello Kitty Match, offering an exclusive Hello Kitty ticket bundle available while supplies last at BayFC.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT and the match will broadcast live on ESPN2. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.

U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown) Domestic Camp - Kansas City, Mo.

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Kate Ockene (Florida State; Sandy, Utah), Kealey Titmuss (Penn State; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (8): Aven Alvarez (UNC; New Hill, N.C.), Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Lizzie Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Abby Gemma (Florida; Flemington, N.J.), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Pa.)

Midfielders (7): Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.), Sofia Cedeno (Seattle Reign FC; Dallas, Texas), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.), Linda Ullmark (Houston Dash; Buffalo, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC; Red Oak, Texas), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Izzy Engle (Notre Dame; Edina, Minn.), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Alex Pfeiffer (Bay FC; St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Ricketts (Boston Legacy FC; Dexter, Mich.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.