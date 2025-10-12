Kansas City Current Makes More NWSL History in 2-0 Victory over Gotham FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (20-2-2, 62 pts., 1st place) made more National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history Saturday evening at CPKC Stadium in a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC (9-7-8, 35 pts., 4th place). Forward Bia Zaneratto gave Kansas City a lead it would not relinquish with a well-placed header in the 34th minute on a feed from defender Izzy Rodriguez. Zaneratto then set up forward Temwa Chawinga's league-leading 15th goal of the season in the 51st minute. The win marked the Current's 20th regular season victory and brought the team's point total to 62. Kansas City is the first team in NWSL history to reach either milestone.

In front of another sellout crowd during the club's annual Teal Out presented by Palmer Square Capital Management, the Current broke the NWSL record for the most points in a single season with 62, bypassing the previous mark of 60 points by the 2024 Orlando Pride. No team in the NWSL's 13-year history had ever surpassed 60 points or recorded 20 victories in a single season - and the Current accomplished both feats Saturday evening.

Yet another NWSL record came from goalkeeper Lorena who set a new league standard with her 14th shutout of the 2025 regular season. That broke Orlando's Anna Moorhouse's mark of 13 shutouts from 2024. Lorena also snapped former Current netminder AD Franch's club record for regular season shutouts of 13 from 2021-24.

The Current has now earned eight shutouts at CPKC Stadium this year - a new NWSL single season record for most clean sheets at home - in addition to extending their ongoing unbeaten streak to a club-record-tying 17 consecutive regular season matches. Kansas City's multi-goal performance Saturday evening marked the team's 17th of the season, tying the league record held by Washington Spirit from 2024.

"We cannot have a better opportunity to prepare for the playoffs than playing a team like Gotham," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We were excited about this opportunity. As coaches, we were talking about how we can't lose from this game. No matter what the score is, I know we are going to gain something. And obviously at the end winning is awesome, but there are so many other things we can gain from this game that I think are going to help us during the playoffs."

In a showdown between the league's top two back lines for the fewest goals conceded, Saturday's contest was dominated by defense in the early going. The first shot of the match did not come until the 33rd minute when a promising Current attack culminated with a Rodriguez strike from the top of Gotham's 18-yard box. Her curled effort seemed destined to dip below the crossbar and into the back of the net if not for a full extension save from Gotham goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, who punched the ball over the endline for a Kansas City corner kick.

Rodriguez stepped up to take the corner kick and, after her first effort was cleared by the Gotham defense, forward Michelle Cooper squared the ball back to Rodriguez. Rodriguez served another dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right wing which met Zaneratto six yards from goal. Zaneratto leaped to direct a perfectly placed header to the bottom left corner of the net for the go-ahead goal.

The goal was Zaneratto's seventh of the year, and she now ranks ninth in the league for regular season goals scored. Rodriguez dished out her sixth assist of the regular season, which is tied for the NWSL lead. Rodriguez also matched the club single-season record for regular season assists with six, a mark first set by midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo and forward Temwa Chawinga in 2024. Additionally, Rodriguez - who became the fifth player to reach 50 career starts for the club on Saturday - tied defender Hailie Mace's club record of 11 regular season assists.

Kansas City continued to threaten the visitor's goal as the first half progressed. Rodriguez had a shot from inside the penalty area blocked by a Gotham defender in the 45th minute, and, in first-half stoppage time, Cooper rolled a shot mere inches wide of goal. The Current held Gotham without a shot on target in the opening frame as they carried a 1-0 lead into the break.

The visiting team generated a pair of chances that were met with critical defensive interventions from midfielder Claire Hutton in the early stages of the second half. Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle turned and fired a low strike from inside the box that Hutton blocked in the 48th minute before intervening once again to deny the follow-up opportunity from Gotham forward Midge Purce seconds later.

Kansas City quickly found the insurance goal in the 51st minute. Zaneratto started the move in the attacking third by winning a loose ball and driving towards goal. As Zaneratto pushed forward, Chawinga split Gotham's center backs with a well-timed run while Zaneratto played her through. The pass met Chawinga in stride, and she rolled a one-timed shot under a sprawling Hogan and into the center of the goal to double the Current's advantage.

The goal marked Chawinga's 15th of the season, and she now leads the Golden Boot race by two goals with two regular season games remaining. Additionally, Chawinga became only the second player in NWSL history to score at least 15 goals in multiple seasons, joining Sam Kerr who achieved the feat in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Zaneratto notched both a goal and an assist in the contest, doing so for the third time this year and for the fourth time in her Kansas City career.

Key defensive involvement down the stretch from Lorena, defender Gabrielle Robinson and the rest of the Current's back line helped see out the 2-0 victory. Kansas City's stout defense limited Gotham to just seven shots, and the club preserved its unblemished record (6-0-5) in the all-time series against Gotham FC across all competitions.

In addition to setting a new NWSL records for victories, total points and goalkeeper shutouts, Kansas City remains the only team in the NWSL that is unbeaten at home. The Current's ongoing unbeaten streak of 17 consecutive regular season matches is tied for the longest streak in franchise history, a mark that spanned across the final two matches of the 2023 campaign and the first 15 matches of the 2024 season.

Kansas City visits the Houston Dash next weekend for the club's final road match of the regular season. The contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18, from Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match will broadcast nationally on ION with a local simulcast available on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge, and the KC Current App will have an audio stream of next weekend's match in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. Playoff tickets are now available for purchase HERE. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC

Date: October 11, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 4:03 p.m. CT/5:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

40' Gotham - Howell (Yellow)

62' Kansas City - Hutton (Yellow)

85' Gotham - Sonnett (Yellow)

Scoring

34' Kansas City - Zaneratto (I. Rodriguez)

51' Kansas City - Chawinga (Zaneratto)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 1 1 2

Gotham 0 0 0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, Wheeler (46' Mace), Ball, Robinson (67' Sharples), I. Rodriguez, LaBonta ©, Hutton (81' R. Rodríguez), Sentnor (87' Feist), Cooper (67' Prince), Zaneratto, Debinha (46' Chawinga)

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, Steigleder, Pfeiffer

Gotham FC Lineup: Hogan, Shaw, Bruninha (66' Reale), Hasbo, Sonnett (90+3' Duran), Howell (87' Cook), Esther (74' Stengel), Lavelle (90+3' Schupansky), Freeman ©, Purce (90+3' Harper), Carter

Unused Substitutes: Campbell







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.