Hogan Set for Club NWSL Debut in Kansas City

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan is ready for her NWSL debut for Gotham FC, starting for the visitors when they take on the hosting Kansas City Current this afternoon at CPKC Stadium.

The 27-year-old Hogan steps into Gotham's lineup for Ann-Katrin Berger, who will miss the highly anticipated NWSL showdown through injury. Hogan and striker Esther González represent the two changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's setup since the last time out, a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign last Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium that extended Gotham's unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions.

A win would clinch a playoff spot for Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) while a draw would push the team onto the brink of qualification with results elsewhere potentially sealing the deal.

Gotham and Kansas City kick off at 5 p.m. ET, with ION carrying the national broadcast. The live stream can be watched for free via ionnwsl.com.

The return of González to the starting XI gives the Spaniard a shot to climb back level with Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga in the NWSL Golden Boot race. Chawinga has 14 goals this season while González has 13. The Golden Boot winner at this summer's European Championships, González came off the bench vs. Seattle after picking up a minor knock in the prior game.

Flanking González will be the dynamic duo of Midge Purce and Jaedyn Shaw. They both have a goal and an assist over the past month, with Shaw scoring in her Gotham FC debut on Sept. 12 after arriving via a record $1.25 million transfer fee from North Carolina.

In the midfield, the in-form Rose Lavelle headlines a trio that includes Josefine Hasbo and Jaelin Howell, the fourth time the three will start together over the past six weeks. Lavelle, named to September's NWSL Team of the Month, presented by Prime Video, has three goals and two assists since the Aug. 29 win at Orlando.

This is Hogan's third career start vs. Kansas City. She started twice last season for the Portland Thorns. The defensive grouping in front of her will feature captain Mandy Freeman, Brazilian international Bruninha, European champion Jess Carter and World Cup winner Emily Sonnett.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Ryan Campbell; defenders Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale; midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Khyah Harper and Katie Stengel.

Defender Tierna Davidson; midfielder Taryn Torres; and forwards Geyse, Gabi Portilho and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report, along with Berger. Mak Whitham departed today to compete for the U.S. Youth National Team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Gotham FC lineup at Kansas City Current

1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

22 - Mandy Freeman (C)

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







