Gotham FC's Unbeaten Streak Ends in Loss to Kansas City

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Midge Purce

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Midge Purce(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Gotham FC will have to wait to clinch a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs after a difficult 2-0 loss at Kansas City on Saturday afternoon at CPKC Stadium.

The loss snapped an 11-match unbeaten stretch across all competitions for Gotham, nudging the team back into fourth place in the NWSL standings.

Gotham (9-7-8, 35 points) can still clinch a playoff spot this weekend with a Washington win over North Carolina later Saturday and an Angel City draw or win against the Houston Dash on Sunday.

"It was a game of fine margins," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The team executed the game plan really well - we limited their opportunities and had control of the ball, but they were more clinical in front of goal and got the three points. Hopefully, we play them again at some point in the playoffs. It's one of those games that stays with you because you lose it and want another chance soon. Overall, I'm really happy with the work the players and staff put in and how they overcame every situation. It was just one of those games."

In a tight game, most of the affair was cagey, with 34 fouls between the teams. Neither team attempted a shot in the opening half-hour.

In the 34th minute, Kansas City recycled a cross into the box off a spoiled free kick, and Bia Zaneratto headed in what was ultimately the game-winning goal. Temwa Chawinga added Kansas City's second in the 51st minute.

Gotham came close on a few occasions, with Katie Stengel's deflected shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time rattling the woodwork. Rose Lavelle fizzed a shot over the crossbar from just outside the box in the 43rd minute.

Gotham FC now returns home for the final time in the 2025 NWSL regular season to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Key Match Points

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan made her NWSL debut for Gotham FC, marking her fourth appearance of the season across all competitions.

Defender Mandy Freeman made her 90th career regular-season start.

She is now one start shy of tying Erica Skroski for the second-most starts in club history with 91.

Defender Emily Sonnett attempted seven tackles and won six, both game highs for either team.

Sonnett also recorded six clearances, the most of any Gotham player and tied for the most in the match.

Gotham FC finished with 58.4% possession against the Kansas City Current and completed 379 passes to Kansas City's 236.

Gotham held the Current to 0.69 expected goals, marking just the second time Kansas City has been held under 1.0 expected goals this season and its lowest total at home.

Gotham also limited the Current to seven shots, Kansas City's second-lowest total of the season.

Gotham FC suffered its first loss since Aug. 17, ending an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions and a seven-match unbeaten streak in NWSL play.

The match also marked the first time Gotham conceded more than one goal since Aug. 17 against the Houston Dash.

Gotham FC at Kansas City Current

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

5 p.m. ET kickoff

CPKC Stadium; Kansas City, Missouri

Attendance: 11,500

Weather: 76 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

Kansas City Current (1, 1 - 2)

Scoring Summary

Kansas City Current

34' - Bia Zaneratto (Izzy Rodriguez)

51' - Temwa Chawinga (Bia Zaneratto)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha (66' 4 - Lilly Reale), 6 - Emily Sonnett (90+3' 19 - Kayla Duran), 27 - Jess Carter, 22 - Mandy Freeman (C); 7 - Jaelin Howell (87' 21 - Sofia Cook), 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 16 - Rose Lavelle (90+3' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 23 - Midge Purce (90+3' 34 - Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González (74' 28 - Katie Stengel), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK)

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Kansas City Current (4-3-3): 23 - Lorena (GK); 5 - Ellie Wheeler (46' 4 - Hailie Mace), 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 24 - Gabrielle Robinson (67' 27 - Kayla Sharples), 18 - Izzy Rodriguez; 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (C), 14 - Claire Hutton (81' 11 - Rocky Rodríguez), 21 - Ally Sentnor (87' 22 - Bayley Feist); 17 - Michelle Cooper (67' 8 - Nichelle Prince), 9 - Bia Zaneratto, 99 - Debinha (46' 6 - Temwa Chawinga)

Unused substitutes: 81 - Laurel Ivory (GK); 2 - Regan Steigleder, 47 - Alex Pfeiffer

Head coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Stats Summary

GFC / KCC

Expected Goals: 0.35 / 0.69

Shots: 7 / 7

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 3 / 2

Corners: 3 / 6

Fouls: 16 / 18

Offside: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

40' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

85' - Emily Sonnett (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Kansas City Current

62' - Claire Hutton (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referee 1: Seth Martin

Assistant Referee 2: Zachary McWhorter

4th Official: Jacob Larson

VAR: Corbyn May

AVAR: Matthew Rodman

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On what Gotham can take from this match into the remaining matches

It's important to recognize that [Kansas City] is probably the most effective team in the league when they get those moments. Today, they were more effective than us - that's the truth. In the final third, it's important to take the lead against KC. They're very comfortable when they go ahead, sitting in their block and waiting to hit on the counter. As I said, it was a game of fine margins, and they ended up getting the three points.

DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN

On tonight's match

We knew going into the game that we would have a lot of possession with the style of play [Kansas City] likes to have, going in behind. So it was really about controlling the tempo of the game - that was our plan, having control of the ball and enjoying it in their final third. We just needed to capitalize more on our opportunities. We had a few crosses and a few chances in the box, just unlucky not to score.

MIDFIELDER JOSEFINE HASBO

On facing a quality Kansas City side and continuing to battle throughout the match

First of all, it's a pleasure as a player to play in those kinds of circumstances. Even though you don't have the momentum from your own fans, that energy is something you can still use to your advantage. We're definitely looking forward to playing at home and having that home advantage.

Overall, we stayed connected throughout most of the game. We can be better in certain moments, but for the most part, we did what we could today. Credit to KC - they did a good job.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.