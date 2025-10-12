Washington Spirit Clinches Home-Field Advantage in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has clinched the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. With results around the league so far this weekend, the Spirit is guaranteed second place and will host a quarterfinal match and potential semifinal match at Audi Field.

The Spirit will have home-field advantage in the playoffs for the second straight season. In 2024, Washington sold out both its quarterfinal and semifinal matches as a combined 38,580 fans cheered the side on to the NWSL Championship. In both matches, the Spirit netted thrilling late equalizers to force extra time before advancing in front of the roar of 'Rowdy Audi' Field.

The Spirit continues to follow up last season's sensational run with another great season in 2025. With three matches still to play, Washington is just the second team in the league to clinch a top-two seed. With a record of 12-4-7 (43 points) through 23 matches, the Spirit is eager to finish what last year's team started and bring home another title to DC.

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs will begin the weekend of November 7-9 with the eight-team quarterfinal round. More details, including information on playoff tickets at Audi Field can be found HERE.

Washington's final home match before the playoffs will be on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT when the side hosts the Orlando Pride in a championship rematch at Audi Field. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.