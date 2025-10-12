Shinomi's late goal earns Courage crucial point
Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
Natalie Jacobs of the North Carolina Courage battles for the ball
(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage drew the Washington Spirit, 1-1, in a rain-soaked First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday night. With the draw, the Courage are now 7W-9L-8D on the season.
Despite the adverse weather conditions, Courage Country showed up in force, with an announced attendance of 8,498 ranking as the seventh highest in club history. The crowd also marked the fourth time this season the Courage have announced an attendance over 8,000, a single-season record for the club.
Shinomi Koyama equalized for the Courage in the 86', finding the bottom corner of the goal after Washington was unable to clear the ball. Shinomi's goal marks the second time this season the young midfielder has sprung up with a late, result-changing goal. The Japanese international gave the Courage a 1-0 win in Orlando with an 89' goal in September.
Following a scoreless back-and-forth first half, Trinity Rodman opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53'.
The Courage nearly responded right away, with Payton Linnehan getting on the end of a Meredith Speck cross in the 56', but the equalizer was ruled out for offside by VAR.
Match Notes:
The Courage's announced attendance of 8,498 is the seventh largest in club history. It is the fourth time this season the club has announced an attendance above 8,000, marking a new single-season record for the club.
Kaleigh Kurtz hit 10,000 consecutive NWSL regular season minutes in the 48' of Saturday's match. Kurtz holds the NWSL records for consecutive regular season minutes, games, and starts.
Up Next:
The Courage hit the road for the final time in the 2025 NWSL regular season, heading to San Jose, California, to face Bay FC on Friday, October 17, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Prime Video.
NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt (Maycee Bell - 82'), Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Ashley Sanchez (Hannah Betfort - 73'); Meredith Speck (Tyler Lussi - 73'), Manaka Matsukubo, Payton Linnehan (Cortnee Vine - 79')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Denise O'Sullivan, Natalia Staude, Heather MacNab, Oli Peña
WAS (4-3-3): Aubrey Kingsbury ©; Rebeca Bernal (Esme Morgan - 61'), Kate Wiesner, Tara McKeown (Kysha Sylla - 46'), Deb Abiodun; Narumi Miura, Croix Bethune (Leicy Santos - 67'), Hal Hershfelt (Paige Metayer - 61'); Trinity Rodman, Rose Kouassi (Gift Monday - 46'), Sofia Cantore
Subs Not Used: Sandy MacIver, Brittany Ratcliffe, Gabby Carle, Heather Stainbrook
Score:
NCC: 1
WAS: 1
Goals:
NCC: S. Koyama - 86'
WAS: T. Rodman - 53' (H. Hershfelt)
Cautions:
NCC: -
WAS: D. Abiodun - 84'
Ejections:
NCC: -
WAS: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 8,498
Images from this story
|
Natalie Jacobs of the North Carolina Courage battles for the ball
(Lewis Gettier)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025
- Shinomi's late goal earns Courage crucial point - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Travel West for Must-Win Rematch with Angel City FC - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Makes More NWSL History in 2-0 Victory over Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC's Unbeaten Streak Ends in Loss to Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Clinches Home-Field Advantage in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel - Washington Spirit
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
- Hogan Set for Club NWSL Debut in Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Shinomi's late goal earns Courage crucial point
- Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Washington Spirit
- NC Courage and North Carolina FC Launch 'Game Changer' Program
- Courage Suffers Big Loss at Home as Playoff Race Intensifies
- Manaka scores as Courage fall to Racing at home