Houston Dash Travel West for Must-Win Rematch with Angel City FC
Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash hits the road to face Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 12 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on ESPN as the Dash look to stay in the playoff race with just three matches remaining in the regular season.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC
WHEN:
Sunday, Oct. 12 - 4:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
ESPN: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson
Global Feed: Mike Watts and McCall Zerboni
Houston travels west after earning a key point at home in a 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride last weekend. Defender Malia Berkely opened her 2025 account in that match, becoming the 13th Dash player to score this season, a new club record for most individual goals scorers in a single campaign. Veteran defender Allysha Chapman also reached a significant milestone, surpassing 10,000 career league minutes, becoming the second Houston player to reach that mark this year, joining defender Paige Nielsen.
