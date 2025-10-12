Houston Dash Travel West for Must-Win Rematch with Angel City FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash hits the road to face Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 12 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on ESPN as the Dash look to stay in the playoff race with just three matches remaining in the regular season.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 12 - 4:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ESPN: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson

Global Feed: Mike Watts and McCall Zerboni

Houston travels west after earning a key point at home in a 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride last weekend. Defender Malia Berkely opened her 2025 account in that match, becoming the 13th Dash player to score this season, a new club record for most individual goals scorers in a single campaign. Veteran defender Allysha Chapman also reached a significant milestone, surpassing 10,000 career league minutes, becoming the second Houston player to reach that mark this year, joining defender Paige Nielsen.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.