Houston Dash See Growth in First Season with New Leadership

Published on November 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed the season in the hunt for a postseason berth by earning 19 points in the second half of the season, nearly doubling their tally earned in the first half of the year. Fabrice Gautrat 's first year as the head coach of the team finished with a 5-4-4 (WLD) record in the final stretch of the season, with key victories over three teams that qualified for the postseason. The team ultimately posted an 8-12-6 (WLD) record and finished six points shy of securing a postseason berth.

The 12th Houston Dash campaign featured new leadership, in addition to Gautrat the team hired Angela Hucles Mangano as the first President of Women's Soccer in Dec. 2024. The team's leadership nucleus grew in June with the addition of Jason Lowe as the assistant general manager. Additionally, the team hired new staff to support the operation of the team and promoted four individuals to new roles within the club.

The roster evolved throughout the season with the addition of eight players to the roster at the start of the year. An additional eight players would join the roster through the secondary transfer window and make key contributions as the team pushed for a postseason berth. Forward Yazmeen Ryan was among the key contributors to join the team for the 2025 season and she led the team in scoring with four goals. The U.S. Women's National Team forward also tallied three assists this season. Defensively, the team added centerback Malia Berkely in September, and the defender helped the team earn two clean sheets.

MILESTONES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The club celebrated a number of milestones throughout the 2025 season, which celebrated both individual and team achievements. Individually, midfielder Danny Colaprico reached 200 league appearances. Colaprico was the sixth player in league history to reach that milestone. Defender Katie Lind reached 150 league appearances this spring, and the defender has been one of Houston's longest-tenured players following her arrival in 2020. Captain Jane Campbell hit two milestones in 2025 beginning with 600 saves in league play and the Dash shot stopper also reached 15,000 minutes in league play. Rookie midfielder Maggie Graham contributed to six goals this season prior to suffering a season-ending injury. The Duke University product scored in her first two league appearances, and she is just the third player to do that as a rookie. Graham was named the Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, in March for her contributions at the start of the season.

The team earned 12 points from a losing position this season, the most in league history. The team found the back of the net primarily in the second half, and nine substitutes scored for the team this season, the most of any team in the league. A total of 14 players scored a goal for the team this year, the most in team history for a single campaign.

Houston opened the second half of the season with a six-game unbeaten streak with victories over Gotham FC, San Diego Wave FC and the North Carolina Courage. The team ultimately secured victories over four teams that qualified for the 2025 postseason, including a 1-0 victory over the NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, at Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 18. Forward Ryan Gareis scored the game-winning goal on Oct. 18, and that triumph snapped Kansas City's 17-game unbeaten streak.

ROSTER UPDATES

Nine players are out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season and midfielder Chloe Ricketts will depart to join Boston Legacy FC for the 2026 season. The full list of free agent players includes MF Belle Briede, GK Nadia Cooper, FW Evelina Duljan, FW Ryan Gareis, MF Anna Heilferty, DF Katie Lind, GK Abby Smith and FW Amanda West.

The following players are under contract for the 2026 season.

POSITION

PLAYER (Alphabetical order)

Goalkeepers (two)

Liz Beardsley, Jane Campbell

Defenders (ten)

Michelle Alozie, Malia Berkely, Lisa Boattin, Allysha Chapman, Rebeca*, Jyllissa Harris*, Zoe Matthews*, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal

Midfielders (six)

Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham, Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt, Delanie Sheehan, Kiki Van Zanten

Forwards (three)

Messiah Bright, Clarissa Larisey, Yazmeen Ryan

*on loan

KEY DATES FOR 2026

The Houston Dash will return to Houston Sports Park in January to begin preparations for the 2026 season. The team will host its first training session the week of January 19, and a full schedule will be announced later this year. The team will also compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational in 2026 from February 14-22. The full CVI schedule and additional information will be shared later this year. The team will open the regular season in March 2026, and the full schedule footprint announced by the NWSL earlier this year is available.







