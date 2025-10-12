Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC (8-8-7, 31 points) travels to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Royals (5-11-7, 22 points) on Saturday, Oct. 11 at America First Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ and it will be broadcast locally in San Diego on KUSI..

San Diego has won all three of its matches against Utah with the last match taking place at the beginning of the 2025 season on March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave earned a 3-2 win in the meeting with goals from María Sánchez and Adriana Leon in the first half to give the home team the advantage. Utah responded in the second half with two straight goals, the first in the 61st minute from a perfectly placed free kick by Claudia Zornoza and the equalizer came in the 72nd minute by Mina Tanaka. Newcomer Gia Corley would score the game winning goal for the Wave by intercepting the ball from a free kick at the top of the box and taking a shot that deflected off a Utah defender and into the back of the net.

The Wave is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit on Sunday, Oct. 5 that saw a dramatic ending at Audi Field. Washington opened the scoring in the ninth minute when an inswinging cross found the head of Rosemonde Kouassi who made a diving header to set the match at 1-0. Both teams battled throughout the match until the Wave found its equalizer five minutes into stoppage time when Kyra Carusa played a precise through ball to Delphine Cascarino who struck a shot first time with the outside of her right foot to make it 1-1. However, just ninety seconds later, Kouassi earned a brace when the forward hit a curling effort from 25 yards out to give the Spirit a game-winning goal in the 98th minute.

The Utah Royals are on a club-record unbeaten run of eight straight matches (W4, D4) and are coming off a 2-2 draw with Chicago Stars FC. Utah's striker Mina Tanaka recorded a brace in the match, scoring both goals in the second half to give Utah a 2-0 lead until the 83rd minute when Chicago pulled one back via Ivonne Chacón. Just three minutes later, 17-year-old Micayla Johnson found the equalizer for the Stars in the 86th minute to level the match between the two teams.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Delphine Cascarino scored her fourth goal of the 2025 season in the team's last match, marking the tying goal for the team lead with Kimmi Ascanio and Adriana Leon who also sit on four goals this year. Cascarino also leads the Wave in assists (five) to make up nine goal contributions in 2025 that equal Jaedyn Shaw's nine in 2023 for the third most in a single season in San Diego history behind only Alex Morgan's 17 in 2022 and 12 in 2023.

Utah's Mina Tanaka scored the fourth brace in Royals history in the team's' draw with Chicago on Sunday, the second since the team returned to NWSL play in 2024. Tanaka's brace was the first ever scored in a road match in Royals history and added her to personal tally of five goals this season that gives her the team lead.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals will face off on Saturday, Oct. 11 at America First Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+ and it will be broadcast locally in San Diego on KUSI.







