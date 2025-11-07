What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign to Open the 2025 NWSL Playoffs

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign (NWSL Playoffs)

When: Friday, November 7, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Prime Video

Here are five things to watch for as the Pride start their playoff journey:

Consistency Is Key

For the second consecutive season, the Pride will be playing their quarterfinal match of the postseason at the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium. This is also the first time in Club history the team has made back-to-back appearances in the NWSL Playoffs. Orlando finished the season with 11 wins, which is tied for the second most in Club history, after breaking the record during last year's historic season. The Pride have now recorded 10 or more wins in three straight seasons, all of which have come under the helm of Seb Hines.

An Impactful Roster

The Pride have scored eight goals via substitutes in the NWSL this season, including the lone goal in the last match coming from Carson Pickett. Only the Houston Dash finished the 2025 regular season with more substitute goals as they finished with nine. The goal also came in the last 15 minutes of the second half, serving as the Pride's 11th goal scored in that span. No other team in the NWSL has more goals this season in the final 15 minutes of the second half.

So... We Meet Again

Orlando and Seattle will meet for the second time in five days after playing a 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium on Decision Day Sunday. This is the fourth time in NWSL history teams have met on the final day of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs and the first since 2018 when the Thorns matched up against the Reign.

Catching Fire At The Right Time

Carson Pickett scored Orlando's only goal in its 1-1 draw with Seattle on Sunday, her third goal of the season, all being scored since the beginning of August. Pickett is the only Pride player to net multiple goals in the second half of the regular season, with seven other Orlando players finding the net once.

A Recent Purple Reign

Including the draw on Sunday, Orlando is unbeaten in all four meetings with Seattle since the start of the 2024 season with three wins and a draw in the last match. The Pride are one of two teams to record three victories over the Reign in league play over the last two seasons alongside the Washington Spirit.







