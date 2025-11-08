Spirit to Take on Louisville in Home Quarterfinal at Audi Field

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host a quarterfinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel when it meets Racing Louisville FC this weekend. Kicking off at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 8, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.

The Spirit

Washington kicks off its 2025 playoff run looking to finish what last year's team started. After two thrilling home victories over Bay FC and rival Gotham FC, the Spirit lost to the Orlando Pride 0-1 in the NWSL Championship. This season, the team will again have home-field advantage at Audi Field.

The Spirit clinched the second overall seed four weeks ago and has since lost its last two matches of the regular season. On Saturday, however, the team will have several key players that missed last weekend's match against Utah back. Midfielders Croix Bethune and Leicy Santos are available this week along with forwards Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday.

In its two regular season matches against Louisville in 2025, Washington took at least a point from each with a win and a draw. Nearly seven months ago, the Spirit traveled to Kentucky and took a 2-0 shutout win before hosting Racing in a 2-2 draw at home in mid-August.

Across the second half of the 2025 regular season, the Spirit saw a balanced attack from its roster. Five different players (Trinity Rodman, Sofia Cantore, Gift Monday, Croix Bethune and Rosemonde Kouassi) contributed to at least four goals each over the final 13 matches. No other team in the league had more than three such players.

On the attacking end, Washington led Louisville in most attacking categories throughout the regular season though Racing finished first in the league in total shots. The Spirit finished second or tied for second in the NWSL in goals, assists and total big chances this year.

With a win on Saturday, the Spirit would host a semifinal match at Audi Field on either Saturday, November 15 at 12 p.m. EST or Sunday, November 16 at 3 p.m. EST. Information on playoff tickets can be found here.

The Opponent

Racing Louisville FC is making its first-ever playoff appearance this weekend in just its fifth season as a club. With the team's thrilling 1-0 home win last weekend, it not only clinched a playoff berth but jumped up to seventh on the table in the process.

Louisville is led in the attack by Emma Sears, whose 12 goal contributions this season set a new club record. Sears also tallied ten goals on the year with all coming from open play. Taylor Flint is Racing's second-leading scorer with four goals on the year. Fourteen different Louisville players have scored a goal in 2025 with six having scored at least three.

The visitors will be without star midfielder Savannah DeMelo (three goals) on Saturday as she is out with an illness. Also out this weekend is former Spirit player Makenna Morris who is dealing with a lower leg injury.

Louisville finished the season on a five-match unbeaten run to clinch its first playoff berth. After finishing in ninth place in the league each of its first four seasons, Racing's seventh place finish in 2025 marks the club's first top-half finish as well. Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer had a breakout season for the side this year, recording five clean sheets in 20 matches, even earning NWSL Player of the Week in early August.

With a win on Saturday, Louisville's season would continue with an away semifinal matchup in either Portland or San Diego next weekend.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 6-1-5 all-time record against Racing Louisville FC with a +10 goal differential (22-12). Washington is currently on a ten-match unbeaten streak against Racing with its last loss in the series coming in May 2021.

