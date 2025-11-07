San Diego Wave FC Forward Dudinha Named to NWSL Best XI for October, November

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC forward Dudinha has been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of October/November. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and includes 11 players across nine teams for the month of October/November.

Dudinha has been a standout in San Diego's attack over the last five matches, tallying five goals and one assist in that span. The Brazilian international netted a brace in the Club's historic 6-1 win over Chicago Stars FC and continued her scoring efforts with the opening goal just eight minutes into Sunday's match against the 2025 NWSL Shield Winners, Kansas City Current. Since signing with the Wave during the summer transfer window, Dudinha tied the 2025 season goal record (five, alongside Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali) and matched another Club milestone by scoring in three consecutive games, previously achieved only by Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw.

Best XI, presented by Prime Video

GK: Mackenzie Arnold (POR)

DEF: Sofia Huerta (SEA), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Janine Sonis (LOU), Sam Staab (CHI)

MID: Rose Lavelle (GFC), Manaka Matsukubo (NCC), Olivia Moultrie (POR)

FOR: Dudinha (SD), Emma Sears (LOU), Mina Tanaka (UTA)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of October/November are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.







