2025 Playoff Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign, Presented by Orlando Health
Published on November 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride will host the first round of the NWSL Playoffs at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night as they host the Seattle Reign, with the match presented by Orlando Health. The match will kick off on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 7 p.m. ET.
Check out what's happening on matchday at Inter&Co Stadium below
Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign
Friday, November 7th, 8:00 PM
View Seats
Match Day Timeline
6:00 PM - Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix opens
6:00 PM - Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A opens
7:00 PM - Gates Open to General Public
7:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health
8:05 PM - Procession begins
8:12 PM - Kickoff
Pre-Match Activities
Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix, will open at 6 p.m. ET and is located just outside Gate B. This area will feature a live DJ and a variety of kid-friendly activities, including a photo booth, face painting, inflatables, soccer darts, a free-kick challenge and tailgate games. You can grab some food from our delicious food trucks, collect swag from our many partner activations! Be sure to check out the Double Douch performance as well!
Be sure to grab your pre-match drinks at the Heineken Star Bar and the new Jameson cart located in Mane Street Plaza!
Gate Giveaway (Ingress)
Rally towels will be given away inside Inter&Co Stadium, while supplies last.
Merch and Patch of the Match
The Merch of the Match is the Double Down collection. The Patch of the Match is the Double Down patch. Both will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.
Parking
To view all parking information pricing, including options around Inter&Co Stadium and additional option in Downtown Orlando, please visit the Inter&Co Stadium website.
What's New at Inter&Co Stadium
With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.
