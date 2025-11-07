Washington Spirit to Kick off Playoffs with Home Quarterfinal at Audi Field

November 6, 2025

The Washington Spirit will host its first match of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs this weekend, taking on Racing Louisville FC in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. For the second straight season, the Spirit has earned home-field advantage in the playoffs. With a win on Saturday, Washington would host a semifinal match on either Saturday, November 15 or Sunday, November 16. Tickets for this weekend's match can be found HERE.

This weekend, the Spirit will offer playoff tickets starting at just $29. Fans can also get a 'Rowdy Rooftop' ticket and watch the match from the Heineken Rooftop at the north end of the field. These tickets are $40 and come with a drink. The all-inclusive 'Pitchside Party' ticket comes with field-level views behind the goal and unlimited beer, soda and stadium fare food, all for $150.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate.

Inside Audi Field

Upon entry to the stadium, fans will receive a special Washington Spirit playoff scarf. Emblazoned with the Spirit's postseason mantra "Built For The Fight", only 3,000 scarves will be available so fans should plan on arriving early. On the Spirit Stage before the match, Run For Cover will perform from the time gates open until kickoff.

Throughout Spiritville, fan-favorite activations will be back in full force. Fans of all ages can enjoy stations set up for face-painting, poster-making, hair-braiding and more. There will also be several photo activations, temporary tattoos available and various yard games set up around the east concourse. Additionally, younger Spirit fans will be able to utilize the soft play area.

Before Kickoff

On the pitch before the match kicks off, the National Anthem will be performed by Gigi Hamilton accompanied by the DC Fire Color Guard and with ASL interpretation being provided by Greta Wolcott.

Halftime

During the break, local Eastern Senior High School's Blue and White Marching Machine will perform for fans on the field. The Blue and White Marching Machine prides itself on delivering high energy performances for fans across the country.

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Saturday's quarterfinal match are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets HERE or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







