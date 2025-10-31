Spirit Readies to Wrap up Regular Season in Rockies

Washington Spirit midfielder Courtney Brown (left)

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit midfielder Courtney Brown (left)

Sandy, Utah - The Washington Spirit will play its final match before the playoffs begin when it takes on Utah Royals FC on the road this weekend. Kicking off at 5:15 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 2, the match will stream on NWSL+.

The Spirit

Washington enters Sunday's regular season finale after a busy international break for much of the team's roster. Eleven Spirit players were called up to their respective senior national teams, representing ten different countries. Prior to the break, the Spirit recorded its first loss in over four months, snapping a 12-match regular season and 16-match all competitions unbeaten streak in a 2-3 home loss to Orlando.

The Spirit's two goals against the Pride came by way of an own goal and another world-class heel flick from forward Sofia Cantore. In the defending third, Washington also conceded an own goal, conceding a penalty kick as well with just one goal against coming from open play from the Orlando attack. Despite the loss, Washington still sits in second place on the NWSL table, having clinched the spot the weekend prior.

With defender Paige Metayer's assist to Cantore, 15 different Spirit players have now tallied at least one assist this regular season, matching last year's Portland Thorns FC team for most in a single season. Forward Rosemonde Kouassi leads the team with four assists while midfielders Narumi Miura and Leicy Santos follow with three each.

Washington is unbeaten across its last six regular season away matches and its last eight total away matches. To begin the regular season, the Spirit won each of its first five contests on the road, matching the NWSL record for best such start in league history. Since dropping its only away match to Portland in mid-June, the Spirit has collected one win and five draws on the road in regular season play. Including March's Challenge Cup, Washington holds an impressive 7-1-7 away record across all competitions in 2025.

On the attacking end, Washington leads Utah in goals, assists, shots, shots on target, possession and total big chances this season. The Spirit also leads the NWSL in total big chances, sitting top two in goals and shots on target as well.

When Washington and Utah last met in DC in mid-May, the sides set a new league record for the quickest four goals in a match. In the first 22 minutes after kickoff, the Spirit and Royals FC each scored two goals thanks to scores from Ashley Hatch, Meg Boade, Brecken Mozingo and Cece Kizer. Late in the match, the Spirit equalized with the second-latest regular season goal in league history. Defender Casey Krueger found the back of the net in the 12th minute of stoppage time with a header to save a point for the Spirit.

Following Sunday evening's match, the Spirit will return home to host a quarterfinal match at Audi Field. Washington's quarterfinal date and opponent will be set after this weekend's competition. Information on playoff tickets can be found here.

The Opponent

Utah enters the final weekend of the regular season after having a resurgent second half of the year. After winning just one of its first 17 matches in 2025, Royals FC found a groove beginning in August. The side went unbeaten across eight matches, including a run of four wins in five games through September.

Royals FC is led in the attack by forward Mina Tanaka. The Japanese star has tallied a balanced six goals this season, three with her right foot and three with her left. Rounding out Utah's top five in scoring are Paige Monaghan with four goals followed by Brecken Mozingo, Bianca St-Georges and Janni Thomsen with three goals each.

Despite its bottom-three position in goal-scoring this season, the Utah attack has scored multiple goals in five of its last six matches. Royals FC also hasn't been shut out since its cross-country trip to New Jersey in August and holds the longest active goal-scoring streak in the league.

In the defending third, Utah has allowed the second-most goals in the NWSL this season with 42 goals against. Royals FC is also top three in the league in saves with 95. Facing a top-two scoring attack in the Spirit, look for Utah to put an emphasis on limiting Washington threats by preventing entry passes and crosses into the box.

Following Sunday's match, Utah will enter the offseason and begin preparation for the 2026 season.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 3-4-2 all-time regular season record against Utah Royals FC with a -1 goal differential (8-9). Washington is currently on a five-match unbeaten streak against Royals FC, winning three and drawing two after losing each of the first four meetings in the series.

