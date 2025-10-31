Reflections from the 2025 Regular Season

Dear Gotham FC Family,

This season has been another step in our journey, and with one regular season match left before playoffs, I wanted to take a moment to share my reflections from the 2025 season.

We began with an offseason full of change. I appreciate that you trusted us through the process, asked hard questions and continued to show up and cheer hard. Your dedication makes us better and stronger. I can't thank you enough for that.

Behind the scenes, we spent 2025 strengthening every layer of player support, adding specialized coaching roles, building a best-in-class performance and medical department and expanding mental health and performance resources for players and staff. We've continued to build on our structure and consistency to better support our players on and off the field.

We also achieved an incredible first together in 2025. We became the first Concacaf W Champions Cup winners, and now we have the chance to represent the NWSL and our region on the world stage at the FIFA Women's Champions Cup in London next January. We have also qualified for the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028!

And of course, we're still chasing our ambitions in the NWSL Playoffs. After Decision Day on Sunday, we will learn our opponent and venue for the quarterfinals. We are absolutely not done yet.

In the meantime, we are always building off the field. This fall, we launched The Blueprint, our new season ticket membership that is our foundation for the future, and I have been inspired by the response from our fans. Our first 5,000 Season Ticket Members in The Blueprint will forever hold a special place in shaping what Gotham FC will become.

I hope you feel proud of the team we've built this year. They've worked relentlessly to represent Gotham with heart, grit and a drive to improve every day. Our staff has done the same. We are living our motto: Always Building, Never Finished.

Thank you for being part of this with us, for believing in what we're building and for pushing in the same direction to make Gotham FC the club we all know it can be.

With appreciation and excitement for what's ahead,

Yael Averbuch West

Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations







