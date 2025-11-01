Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on October 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (10-8-7, 37 points) travels to face the Kansas City Current (20-3-2, 62 points) for the final regular season match of 2025 on Sunday, Nov. 2 at CPKC Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on ESPN. match

San Diego and Kansas City enter Sunday's Decision Day already clinching spots in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, with the Wave fighting for a home match and to secure their final position in the league standings. The two sides last met at the start of the season on April 12 at Snapdragon Stadium, where the Current earned a 2-0 victory behind a pair of first-half goals. Brazilian international Debinha opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a driven half-volley that found the top right corner, before Lo'eau LaBonta converted from the penalty spot less than ten minutes later.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the earned a record-setting 6-1 win over Chicago Stars FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 18. The early offensive success was created by Delphine Cascarino, Hanna Lundkvist and Dudinha who helped the Wave score three goals in the opening 18 minutes, marking the fastest three goals to start a match in Club history. Kristen McNabb netted a fourth for San Diego just before halftime and in the 57th minute a rebound fell to Dudinha, who blasted home her second goal of the night and fourth in four games. Chicago's midfielder Bea Franklin pulled one back for the Stars with a shot from close range in the 71st minute but Kenza Dali unleashed a powerful strike from distance in the 83rd minute to seal the 6-1 result.

Kansas City is entering the final match of its historic season where the Current became the fastest team in league history to win the NWSL Shield. The team has clinched the first place spot in the NWSL standings but is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Houston Dash on October 18. Houston forward Ryan Gareis netted the game-winning goal in the 69th minute when a cross played in by Yazmeen Ryand found her unmarked at the back post allowing her to fire a first time shot into the net. The loss for Kansas City was only their third of 2025 and ended a 17 game unbeaten streak.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Dudinha is on an impressive run of form scoring her third and fourth goals of the season in the Club's last match, marking four goals in her last four games for the Brazilian international. Her first strike came after she took on three Chicago defenders, powered her way through traffic, and fired a low shot to the far post, while she also added an assist to contribute to half of San Diego's total goals on the night. The 20-year-old carried that momentum into the FIFA international window, recording a goal and an assist for the Brazilian National Team against top-ranked opponents England and Italy.

Kansas City Current defender Izzy Rodriguez enters Decision Day tied for the league lead in assists (six) alongside San Diego's Delphine Cascarino. Rodriguez notched her first assist of the season against the Wave on April 12, when she drove down the left flank and delivered a perfectly placed cross to Debinha for the opening goal. A consistent presence on the back line, Rodriguez has appeared in every match for Kansas City this season and recently became the fifth player in Club history to surpass 5,000 career regular-season minutes.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Kansas City Current will face off on Saturday, Nov. 2 at CPKC Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ESPN.







