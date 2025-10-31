Denver Summit FC Complete Topping off Ceremony at CommonSpirit Performance Center

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that the club conducted a "topping off" ceremony at the CommonSpirit Performance Center. Controlling owner Rob Cohen, along with partners from CommonSpirit Health, the City of Centennial, the Cherry Creek School District, CAA ICON and Haseldon-Barton Malow Construction signed and placed the highest beam on the CommonSpirit Performance Center today.

"We are thrilled to gather with our partners CommonSpirit Health to mark another day of firsts for Denver Summit FC and our community," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "We've been committed to building this club from the ground up. Our ownership group and our community have been invested from day-one and it's incredible to see the infrastructure we are building start to come to fruition. We're grateful to all our partners for their support and we can't wait to welcome our community to these new facilities in 2026."

The state-of-the-art CommonSpirit Performance Center will serve as Denver Summit FC's permanent training facility. Denver Summit FC, in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), are building the 12,000-seat Centennial Stadium for Denver Summit FC to play in for the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons.

Following the 2027 NWSL season, the Centennial Stadium will be reduced to 4,000 seats and will be utilized by the Cherry Creek School District, providing a new stadium in Centennial, which will benefit thousands of students and families in 2026 and beyond.

