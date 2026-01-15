San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and the National Women's Soccer League announced today the Club's 30-game schedule, presented by Alaska Airlines, for the 2026 NWSL regular season.

View the Wave's full season schedule here. The Wave will kick off its fifth season at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 14 at 5:45 p.m. PT against the Houston Dash for its 2026 Home Opener.

San Diego's 2026 regular season home schedule features a total of 15 matches, including one Wednesday match, five on Friday and five on Saturday, as well as four Sunday matches. The Wave will host the highest number of its matches at home during the months of March, July and August with three matches apiece.

The Club will have two road stretches in 2026, hitting the road for three matches in April - Boston Legacy (April 3), Denver Summit FC (April 25), and Portland Thorns FC - and then again in September and October, traveling to Racing Louisville (Sept. 25), Orlando Pride (Oct. 2), and the North Carolina Courage (Oct. 17).

2026 San Diego Wave FC Regular Season Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of Week:

Wednesday (1), Friday (5), Saturday (5), Sunday (4)

Road Dates by Day of Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (5), Saturday (2), Sunday (5)

Home Dates by Month:

March (3), April (0), May (3), June (0), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (1), November (0)

Away Dates by Month:

March (1), April (3), May (3), June (0), July (1), August (2), September (2), October (2), November (1)

The best way for Wave fans to secure tickets for the 2026 campaign is through season ticket memberships where members receive exclusive access to events, an annual gift, member rates, including up to 55% off full season parking, 15% off merch, and 10% concessions. Season ticket memberships for 2026 start at just $17 and are currently on sale here.

Half-season memberships and mini plans will go on sale January 20, followed by Home Opener tickets on January 26 and the remaining single-game tickets will go on sale February 5. Theme nights and giveaways for the Wave's 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

With the launch of the schedule, the Club launched its fifth season mark. In celebration of five seasons of Wave FC, the Club is hosting a contest for fans to select their top five home matches they want to attend and one lucky winner will receive two tickets to each of the matches they selected. Fans can enter to win here.

2026 San Diego Wave FC Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Network

Saturday, March 14 Houston Dash Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION

Sunday, March 22 Utah Royals America First Field 4:00 p.m. Victory+

Wednesday, March 25 Portland Thorns Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 28 Chicago Stars Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION

Friday, April 3 Boston Legacy Gillette Stadium 5:00 p.m. NWSL+

Saturday, April 25 Denver Summit DICK'S Sporting Good Park 5:45 p.m. ION

Wednesday, April 29 Portland Thorns Providence Park 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 3 Bay FC Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+

Saturday, May 9 Angel City FC BMO Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION

Friday, May 15 Washington Spirit Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+

Wednesday, May 20 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 5:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 24 Orlando Pride Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+

Sunday, May 31 Chicago Stars Northwestern Medicine Field 10:00 a.m. CBS Sports Network

Saturday, July 4 Gotham FC Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION

Saturday, July 11 Angel City FC Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION

Friday, July 17 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, July 26 Seattle Reign Snapdragon Stadium 2:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug. 2 Washington Spirit Audi Field 1:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Friday, Aug. 7 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 14 Denver Summit Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+

Friday, Aug. 21 Utah Royals Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 28 Racing Louisville Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+

Sunday, Sept. 6 Seattle Reign Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 12 North Carolina Courage Snapdragon Stadium 3:30 p.m. ION

Friday, Sept. 18 Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Friday, Sept. 25 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 3:30 p.m. NWSL+

Friday, Oct. 2 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video

Saturday, Oct. 17 North Carolina Courage First Horizon Stadium 4:00 p.m. NWSL+

Sunday, Oct. 25 Boston Legacy Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+

Sunday, Nov. 1 Bay FC PayPal Park 2:00 p.m. TBD







