San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule
Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and the National Women's Soccer League announced today the Club's 30-game schedule, presented by Alaska Airlines, for the 2026 NWSL regular season.
View the Wave's full season schedule here. The Wave will kick off its fifth season at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 14 at 5:45 p.m. PT against the Houston Dash for its 2026 Home Opener.
San Diego's 2026 regular season home schedule features a total of 15 matches, including one Wednesday match, five on Friday and five on Saturday, as well as four Sunday matches. The Wave will host the highest number of its matches at home during the months of March, July and August with three matches apiece.
The Club will have two road stretches in 2026, hitting the road for three matches in April - Boston Legacy (April 3), Denver Summit FC (April 25), and Portland Thorns FC - and then again in September and October, traveling to Racing Louisville (Sept. 25), Orlando Pride (Oct. 2), and the North Carolina Courage (Oct. 17).
2026 San Diego Wave FC Regular Season Schedule Breakdown:
Home Dates by Day of Week:
Wednesday (1), Friday (5), Saturday (5), Sunday (4)
Road Dates by Day of Week:
Wednesday (2), Friday (5), Saturday (2), Sunday (5)
Home Dates by Month:
March (3), April (0), May (3), June (0), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (1), November (0)
Away Dates by Month:
March (1), April (3), May (3), June (0), July (1), August (2), September (2), October (2), November (1)
The best way for Wave fans to secure tickets for the 2026 campaign is through season ticket memberships where members receive exclusive access to events, an annual gift, member rates, including up to 55% off full season parking, 15% off merch, and 10% concessions. Season ticket memberships for 2026 start at just $17 and are currently on sale here.
Half-season memberships and mini plans will go on sale January 20, followed by Home Opener tickets on January 26 and the remaining single-game tickets will go on sale February 5. Theme nights and giveaways for the Wave's 2026 season will be announced at a later date.
With the launch of the schedule, the Club launched its fifth season mark. In celebration of five seasons of Wave FC, the Club is hosting a contest for fans to select their top five home matches they want to attend and one lucky winner will receive two tickets to each of the matches they selected. Fans can enter to win here.
2026 San Diego Wave FC Regular Season Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Network
Saturday, March 14 Houston Dash Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION
Sunday, March 22 Utah Royals America First Field 4:00 p.m. Victory+
Wednesday, March 25 Portland Thorns Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 28 Chicago Stars Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION
Friday, April 3 Boston Legacy Gillette Stadium 5:00 p.m. NWSL+
Saturday, April 25 Denver Summit DICK'S Sporting Good Park 5:45 p.m. ION
Wednesday, April 29 Portland Thorns Providence Park 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sunday, May 3 Bay FC Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+
Saturday, May 9 Angel City FC BMO Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION
Friday, May 15 Washington Spirit Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+
Wednesday, May 20 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 5:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sunday, May 24 Orlando Pride Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+
Sunday, May 31 Chicago Stars Northwestern Medicine Field 10:00 a.m. CBS Sports Network
Saturday, July 4 Gotham FC Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION
Saturday, July 11 Angel City FC Snapdragon Stadium 5:45 p.m. ION
Friday, July 17 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Sunday, July 26 Seattle Reign Snapdragon Stadium 2:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Aug. 2 Washington Spirit Audi Field 1:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Friday, Aug. 7 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 14 Denver Summit Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+
Friday, Aug. 21 Utah Royals Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 28 Racing Louisville Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Victory+
Sunday, Sept. 6 Seattle Reign Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 12 North Carolina Courage Snapdragon Stadium 3:30 p.m. ION
Friday, Sept. 18 Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Friday, Sept. 25 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 3:30 p.m. NWSL+
Friday, Oct. 2 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium 5:00 p.m. Prime Video
Saturday, Oct. 17 North Carolina Courage First Horizon Stadium 4:00 p.m. NWSL+
Sunday, Oct. 25 Boston Legacy Snapdragon Stadium 4:00 p.m. Victory+
Sunday, Nov. 1 Bay FC PayPal Park 2:00 p.m. TBD
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Angel City Football Club 2026 Regular Season Schedule Released by NWSL - Angel City FC
- Bay FC Announces 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule - Bay FC
- National Women's Soccer League Releases 2026 Schedule as Seattle Reign FC Prepares for Largest Season to Date - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Releases 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Washington Spirit
- Racing Louisville's 30-Game 2026 Schedule Announced - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Release 2026 National Women's Soccer League Schedule - Chicago Stars FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 NWSL Schedule - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Announce 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Announces 2026 NWSL Season Schedule - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Inaugural 2026 NWSL Season Schedule - Denver Summit FC
- Boston Legacy FC Announces 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule Dates - Boston Legacy FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian International Forward Ludmila
- San Diego Wave FC Sign Goalkeeper Leah Freeman
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires $50,000 and International Roster Spots in Exchange for Defender Quincy McMahon
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Nya Harrison to a New Contract