3 Changes in Gotham Lineup for Decision Day

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Rookie defender Kayla Duran will make her first NWSL start on Sunday, notching a career milestone on an important final day of the regular season.
Duran, who joined Gotham this summer as a temporary replacement player and later earned a contract extension, is the oldest rookie in NWSL history. The 26-year-old came off the bench as a substitute in six games this fall, totaling 37 minutes.
Ann-Katrin Berger and Mandy Freeman also return to the starting lineup, making it three changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup since the 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville in the home finale at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Gotham FC takes on the North Carolina Courage in a pivotal game with major implications for the NWSL Playoffs on the final day of the campaign. Gotham already clinched a playoff spot and can enhance its bracket placement with a win, while North Carolina has to win - and hope Racing Louisville loses - to claim for the final postseason spot.
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streamed on ESPN+.
Gotham FC (9-7-9, 36 points) is sticking with its midfield and attacking setup from the Racing match, when Rose Lavelle's 85th-minute free kick goal tied the game in dramatic fashion.
Lavelle, who has four goals and two assists despite missing the first three months of the season, highlights Gotham's talented midfield trio. Josefine Hasbo and Jaelin Howell partner with Lavelle, marking the sixth time they'll start together and fourth straight game as a grouping.
Up front, Jaedyn Shaw returns from her recent recall to the U.S. Women's National Team to team up with Midge Purce and Katie Stengel to lead the line. The 20-year-old Shaw is taking on her former team in North Carolina, where she spent the first six months of the season.
Duran and Freeman, who will wear the captain's armband, join Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett in defense, a new combination in front of returning goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. The German keeper is back from a knee injury that sidelined her for the past two games.
The substitutes bench features goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan; defenders Bruninha and Lilly Reale; midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Khyah Harper, Gabi Portilho and Mak Whitham.
Defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forwards Geyse, Esther González and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.
Gotham FC lineup at North Carolina Courage
30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)
19 - Kayla Duran
6 - Emily Sonnett
27 - Jess Carter
22 - Mandy Freeman (c)
5 - Josefine Hasbo
7 - Jaelin Howell
16 - Rose Lavelle
23 - Midge Purce
28 - Katie Stengel
2 - Jaedyn Shaw
Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 17 - Mak Whitham, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Khyah Harper
