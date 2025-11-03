Bay FC Fall in 2025 Finale 1-0 at Racing Louisville

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bay FC fell 1-0 Sunday night at Racing Louisville FC in the final match of the 2025 NWSL season. After a strong defensive performance fended off pressure in the first half, a score by the hosts early in the second half ended as the game's only goal. Bay FC closes out the 2025 season with the result and will return to action next year as its third campaign kicks off in March 2026.

"We didn't end the way we would've liked to, but I also have to say thank you to the players and to Bay FC, because regardless of the score this entire season or where we were sitting in the standings, they never stopped competing and playing for each other," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "There's a lot to be said for that, and this is going to be a group of players that's going to be very successful in the future because they have that fight, energy and desire. I'm going to miss them."

Bay FC absorbed heavy pressure early on, with the hosts tallying six shots and 65% possession through the first ten minutes. Four set piece opportunities for Louisville provided opportunities in that span, but each were kept out as Bay FC stood tall in front of it's own goal. Bay FC answered with a pair of chances on the run, catching Racing with a numbers advantage but wouldn't convert.

Louisville broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half. Midfielder Ella Hase got out on the break from a long ball played by a teammate over the top, and put it over the line as she entered the penalty area. Defender Arin Wright let loose a shot from distance for the hosts a few moments later, but an all-out leaping effort by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz kept the ball out of net, one of her five saves for the match.

Changes at the break by Bay FC allowed the club to push higher up the pitch as midfielder Tess Boade, forward Rachel Hill and defender Alyssa Malonson each entered the match. The club threatened shortly after the hosts' opening score when Hill let loose a shot in traffic, but saw the attempt blocked. Hill helped the club generate a pair of additional chances with 20 minutes remaining, pushing up the left flank.

A late set piece opportunity gave Bay FC a chance to spoil Louisville's playoff hopes as a foul just outside the penalty box provided a free kick close to goal. Midfielder Taylor Huff tried her luck directly from the restart but missed high.

A 90-minute performance for defender Caprice Dydasco put her in the league history books. With her start and full shift, Dydasco secured iron woman status, playing every minute of the 2025 regular season. She's the first Bay FC player to reach the milestone, accomplished by only 40 other players in league history entering 2025 including Bay FC defenders Abby Dahlkemper (2016, 2017), Kelli Hubly (2022) and Emily Menges (2016).

Bay FC closes out its second NWSL season with 20 points on four wins, 14 losses and eight draws. The club will return to action next year with the start of its third campaign in March 2026. Fans can gear up for the 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason

Racing Louisville FC v Bay FC

November 2, 2025

Lynn Famiy Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 2:20 p.m. PT/5:20 p.m. ET

Weather: 51 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 6,574

Discipline

LOU - Wright (caution) 6'

LOU - Borges (caution) 66'

BAY - Conti (caution) 68'

LOU - Bloomer (caution) 90+1'

BAY - Lema (caution) 90+1'

Scoring Summary

LOU - Hase (O'Kane) 48'

Goals 1 2 F

Racing Louisville FC 0 1 1

Bay FC 0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: Bloomer, Milliet, Jean, Wright (C), Sonis, Flint, O'Kane (DiGrande 66'), Borges, Hase (Balcer 90+4'), Fischer (Weber 66'), Sears

Unused Substitutes: Lakitta, George, White, Petersen, Pokorney

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Malonson 45'), Courtnall, Collins, Dydasco (C), Bebar, Conti (Bailey 71'), Anderson (Hill 45'), Huff, Hocking (Boade 45'), Lema

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Paulson, Pickett







