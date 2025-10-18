Hocking Scores in Return, But Bay FC Drops 4-1 Decision to Courage

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC fell 4-1 to the North Carolina Courage Friday night in its final home match of the 2025 season. North Carolina pulled ahead early with a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes before Bay FC answered just before the halftime break, giving the club momentum into the second half. After challenging the visitors out of the break, the Courage added two more before the final whistle closed Bay's 2025 home slate.

North Carolina jumped out to an early advantage, scoring twice in the opening moments off the boot of forward Manaka Matsukubo. A third-minute effort on an in-swinging cross was nearly stopped by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz but slipped beneath her lunging effort to parry the ball away and crossed the line. North Carolina's Japanese international found a brace five minutes later with a one touch finish after getting in behind.

Forward Penelope Hocking brought Bay FC within one just before the halftime break. Service by defender Alyssa Malonson on a set piece from the training ground was met by Hocking rising above the visitors backline inside the six yard box and headed through for her first goal since returning from injury.

Changes by Head Coach Albertin Montoya at the break brought in attacking firepower for Bay FC. Forwards Racheal Kundananji and Karlie Lema entered at the break alongside midfielders Dorian Bailey and Hannah Bebar, allowing the club to turn the tide and take control of possession. Kundananji nearly leveled the match within moments of the second half kickoff, but saw her effort saved by Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

Bay FC continued to generate momentum as the second half went on. A huge save by Silkowitz to deny a penalty awarded to North Carolina kept the club in striking distance, her second penalty save of 2025. On the opposite end, midfielder Tess Boade unleashed a long-distance shot at goal in the 65th minute, only to be denied by the goalkeeper on an outstretched dive. Kundananji came inches from equalizing for her club in the 67th minute, but her try rattled off the woodwork.

North Carolina extended its lead twice as time ticked down. A well-timed combination was finished by North Carolina midfielder Shinomi Koyama in the 74th minute, doubling the visitors' advantage. Matsukubo grew North Carolina's lead to three with her third goal of the match at the 80-minute mark.

Bay FC returns to action following the international break, visiting Racing Louisville Nov. 1 from Lynn Family Stadium in the 2025 regular season finale. The match will be the club's last of the 2025 season, after which the club will break for the offseason before returning in 2026.

Bay FC v North Carolina Courage

October 17, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. PT

Weather: 57 degrees, clear

Attendance: 13,519

Discipline

BAY - Shepherd (caution) 24'

BAY - Malonson (caution) 34'

Scoring Summary

NC - Matsukubo (Sanchez) 3'

NC - Matsukubo (Speck) 8'

BAY - Hocking (Malonson) 45+3'

NC - Koyama (Lussi) 74'

NC - Matsukubo 80'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

North Carolina 2 2 4

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Courtnall, Collins, Dydasco, Pickett (Bebar 45'), Shepherd (Bailey 45'), Boade (C), Huff (Anderson 75'), Hocking (Lema 45'), Paulson (Kundananji 45')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Hill, Moreau

North Carolina Courage: Murphy, Weatherholt (Bell 70Kurtz (C), Williams, Koyama (Betfort 86'), Jackson, Sanchez (O'Sullivan 70'), Speck (Vine 79'), Matsukubo, Linnehan (Lussi 70')

