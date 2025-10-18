Spirit Drops First Match in Four Months, Falls to Orlando 3-2

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Spirit lost 3-2 to the Orlando Pride today at Audi Field, the team's first loss in over four months. Having already clinched the second overall seed and home-field advantage in the upcoming playoffs, the Spirit will stay in place on the table.

Sunday's match was Washington's final home contest until the playoffs begin next month. The scoring opened for the Spirit in the 36th minute by virtue of an own goal from Pride defender Kerry Abello. Defender Kate Wiesner provided a set piece service into the box that went off the head of Abello and into the net. The Pride answered almost instantly, equalizing just three minutes later as Abello again found the back of the net, this time for Orlando off an assist from Haley McCutcheon.

Washington took back possession and the lead just before halftime when defender Paige Metayer delivered a pass to Sofia Cantore. The Italian forward converted inside the box with a backheel move to give the Spirit a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute. Cantore's fourth Audi Field goal of the season combined with sharp attacking play from the Spirit allowed the side to take the lead into the locker rooms.

The second half began with immediate action, as the Pride benefited from an own goal in the first minute of the final 45. Halftime substitute Marta made a move into the box and fired a shot into the box that redirected off Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura and past Aubrey Kingsbury to equalize the match.

Washington and Orlando traded opportunities throughout the second half, making key substitutions as the half progressed. The Sprit recorded four shots in the first 23 minutes of the second half to maintain pressure on Pride's back line. In the 70th minute, a penalty was awarded to the Pride and ultimately converted by Marta, giving Orlando its first lead of the match.

The Spirit knocked on the door for the remainder of the match, recording seven shots until the final whistle, but was unable to get any on target. After a lengthy ten minutes of stoppage time, Orlando held on for a 3-2 win, snapping the Spirit's 12-match unbeaten streak in league play.

Next up, the NWSL will break from play for the upcoming international window in which 11 Spirit players received call-ups for their respective home countries. Washington will conclude the regular season in Utah with a match against Royals FC on Sunday, November 2. Having clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Spirit will host a quarterfinal match at Audi Field the second weekend of November. Ticketing information can be found here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, high-60s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 4 - Rebeca Bernal (24 - Esme Morgan, 46'); 25 - Kysha Sylla; 26 - Paige Metayer (14 - Gabby Carle, 58'); 5 - Narumi Miura; 22 - Heather Stainbrook (10 - Leicy Santos, 58'); 20 - Deborah Abiodun (17 - Hal Hershfelt, 76'); 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 27 - Sofia Cantore; 7 - Croix Bethune (21 - Gift Monday, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 9 - Tara McKeown; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi

ORL: 1 - Anna Moorhouse; 25 - Kerry Abello (12 - Cori Dyke, 46'); 4 - Rafaelle; 6 - Emily Sams; 21 - Oihane (20 - Julie Doyle, 88'); 2 - Haley McCutcheon; 15 - Angelina; 30 - Ally Lemos (18 - Simone Charley, 69'); 19 - Carson Pickett (10 - Marta, 46'); 11 - Ally Watt (34 - Zara Chavoshi, 76'); 13 - Jacquie Ovalle

Unused Substitutes: 40 - McKinley Crone; 8 - Luana; 28 - Summer Yates; 35 - Simone Jackson

Stats Summary: WAS / ORL

Shots: 13 / 11

Shots On Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 1 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 16

Offsides: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Cori Dyke - 77' - Yellow Card

WAS - Esme Morgan - 80' - Yellow Card

WAS - Sofia Cantore - 80' - Yellow Card

ORL - Jacquie Ovalle - 90+1' - Yellow Card

ORL - Simone Charley - 90+8' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.