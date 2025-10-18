Player Availability Report: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Here is this week's player availability report, presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, for Saturday's away match at Washington Spirit:

OUT: Barbra Banda (SEI - hip), Kylie Nadaner (excused absence)

QUESTIONABLE: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

