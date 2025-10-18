Reign FC Earns 2-1 Victory Over Utah at Lumen Field, Clinching Spot in 2025 NWSL Playoffs

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC (10-7-8, 38 points) secured a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with a 2-1 win over Utah Royals FC (5-13-7, 22 points) at Lumen Field on Friday Night.

Seattle struck first in the final moments of the opening half. In the second minute of stoppage time, Ainsley McCammon connected on a cross from Maddie Dahlien, heading the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Reign a 1-0 advantage. The goal marked McCammon's first as a professional, making her the second-youngest goalscorer in club history at just 18 years old.

Utah's Paige Monaghan found the equalizer in the 61st minute, but Seattle was able to regain the lead six minutes later after earning a penalty kick. Sofia Huerta, who made her 200th NWSL regular-season appearance tonight, confidently converted the opportunity in the 67th minute. Huerta's finish sealed the victory and punched Seattle's ticket to the postseason for the eighth time since 2013.

Following next week's international window, Reign FC closes out the regular season on the road against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, November 2 at Inter & Co Stadium (time and broadcast information TBA).

MATCH NOTES

BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS: After missing the postseason last year for the first time since 2017, Reign FC has clinched a berth in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. This marks the club's eighth playoff appearance since 2013, tied for the second-most in league history.

LOUD AT LUMEN: Seattle extended its unbeaten run at Lumen Field to seven matches (4W, 3D). The last time the Reign went unbeaten in seven consecutive regular-season home matches within a single season was in 2022.

MADDIE DAHLIEN: Rookie Maddie Dahlien recorded the assist on Ainsley McCammon's opening goal in first-half stoppage time. Dahlien now leads the team with four assists this season, ranking second among all NWSL rookies.

JESS FISHLOCK: Club original Jess Fishlock entered the match in the 68th minute to help Seattle secure the win. With the result, Fishlock joins Lauren Barnes as one of only two players in NWSL history to record 100 career regular season victories.

SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta made her 200th regular-season appearance, becoming just the eighth player in league history to reach the milestone. Her penalty kick in the 67th minute secured the win and marked her first goal of the season. Since returning from loan in July, Huerta has played every minute of all 12 matches, recording one goal and one assist in that span. Ã¯Â»Â¿

AINSLEY MCCAMMON: Ainsley McCammon scored her first professional goal in first-half stoppage time. At 18 years old, she becomes the second-youngest scorer in club history, behind Emeri Adames, who was just 11 days younger when she netted her first career goal.

SERIES:  With tonight's result, Reign FC improves its all-time record against Utah Royals FC to 9-2-3 across all competitions, including the 2023 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (10-7-8, 38 points) travels to face the Orlando Pride (10-8-6, 36 points) at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday, November 2 (time and broadcast information TBA).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - Utah Royals FC 1

Friday, October 17, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Cristian Campo

Assistants: Bennett Savage, Clarence Clark

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

VAR: Alexandra Billeter

Attendance:  7,930

Weather: 54 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Ainsley McCammon (Maddie Dahlien) 45+2'

UTA - Paige Monaghan 61'

SEA - Sofia Huerta (penalty) 67'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

UTA - Cloé Lacasse (caution) 13'

UTA - Kate Del Fava (caution) 77'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey, Lauren Barnes ©, Sofia Huerta, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (Phoebe McClernon 68'); Maddie Mercado, Ainsley McCammon, Sam Meza (Angharad James-Turner 90+5'); Maddie Dahlien (Shae Holmes 90+1'), Mia Fishel (Jess Fishlock 68'), Nérilia Mondesir

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Emily Mason, Mikayla Cluff, Hanna Glas, Emeri Adames

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal:  4

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 9

Saves:  3

Utah Royals FC - Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Lara Prašnikar 63'), Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rábano; Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada, Aria Nagai (Dana Foederer 86'); Paige Monaghan ©, Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo 74'), Bianca St. Georges (Aisha Solórzano 86')

Substitutes not used: DeAira Jackson, Lauren Flynn, Lauren Gogal, Madison Pogarch, Abby Boyan

Total shots:  13

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls:  15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 2

