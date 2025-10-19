Chicago Stars FC Drops Points Against San Diego Wave FC, 6-1

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC were taken down, 6-1, on the road by San Diego Wave FC tonight. Four goals from San Diego in the first half proved simply too much for Chicago to fight back from as the minutes in the match waned. Bea Franklin's third goal of the season took a bit of sting out of the five-goal deficit in the 71st minute, but the Wave would tack on a sixth goal before the final whistle. Chicago now returns home to close the season against Angel City FC November 2 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Chicago started the match looking inspired with a close shot at goal from forward, Nádia Gomes, but the shot was just within the Wave's Kailen Sheridan's reach and made the save. From there on, it was all San Diego. Starting in the seventh minute when Alyssa Naeher made a one handed save, but the ball landed in front of a San Diego player who tapped it in to open the scoring. The Wave didn't look back finding the back of the net three more times before the end of the half. Hoping to an early sub could help right the ship, interim head coach Anders Jacobson subbed Bea Franklin for Manaka Hayashi, but Chicago still found themselves down 4-0 at the half.

The Stars came back out without making any changes to the personnel on the pitch, but quickly made subs for Nádia Gomes and Julia Grosso, bringing on Ivonne Chácon and Jameese Joseph for fresh legs up top. While Chacón and Joseph came out looking to rally their teammates, San Diego was just the better side scoring again in the 57th minute. In the 71st minute, however, Chicago finally broke through when Ally Schlegel sent a through ball past the Wave back line and Bea Franklin raced to meet it, stretching just far enough to get a touch and slip it past the keeper. Before it was all said and done, San Diego scored one last goal to stamp their ticket to the post season.

MATCH NOTES:

Bea Franklin scored her third goal of the season, tying Jameese Joseph for second-most on the Stars in 2025

Ally Schlegel assisted her fifth goal of 2025, becoming just the seventh Chicago Star to record five or more assists in a single season

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC, November 2, 2025, (time TBD) at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

SD 4 2 6

CHI 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

SD: 7' Delphine Cascarino, 15' Sam Staab (OG), 18' Dudinha, 44' Kristen McNabb (Kenza Dali), 57' Dudinha (Gia Corley), 83' Kenza Dali (Adriana Leon)

CHI: 71' Bea Franklin (Ally Schlegel)

Disciplinary Report

SD:

CHI: 50' Ludmila (Yellow Card)

Lineups

SD: Kailen Sheridan, Perle Morroni, Kristen McNabb, Kennedy Wesley, Hanna Lundkvist (90+1' Quincy McMahon), Laurina Fazer, Kenza Dali, Dudinha (90+1' Nya Harrison), Gia Corley (69' Jordan Fusco), Delphine Cascarino (81' Makenzy Robbe), Kimmi Ascanio (81' Adriana Leon)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Sam Angel (76' Jenna Bike), Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Taylor Malham, Julia Grosso (53' Ivonne Chacón), Maitane (76' Hannah Anderson), Manaka Hayashi (35' Bea Franklin), Nádia Gomes (53' Jameese Joseph), Ludmila, Ally Schlegel

