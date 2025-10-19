Houston Dash Earn Key Points at Home and Snap Kansas City Current 17-Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned three key points in their last home match of the season with a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current, snapping the top-seeded club's 17-match unbeaten streak. Forward Ryan Gareis netted the lone goal tonight, marking her first NWSL goal after entering the match as a substitute in the second half. The win marked Houston's fourth clean sheet of the season and dealt Kansas City just its third loss of the year.

Houston took the lead in the 69th minute when forward Yazmeen Ryan carried the ball up the right flank from the halfway line and sent a cross into the box. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam pulled a dummy move near the center of the area before the ball found Gareis, who fired a first-touch strike into the top right corner. The goal marked Gareis' first of the season and Ryan's third assist of the year.

Notably, Ryan is one of eight Dash players departing for international duty following Saturday's match, joining defender Avery Patterson with the U.S. Women's National Team for a trio of friendlies later this month.

Tonight's match saw defender Lisa Boattin make her first NWSL start after joining the Dash in August. The Italian international finished the match with six interceptions and five clearances.

Houston's first dangerous chance of the night came from forward Messiah Bright in the opening minute of the match with a right footed shot inside the box, but goalkeeper Lorena was well positioned to make the save.

Dash captain Jane Campbell was called into action in the 14th minute to deny a header from Michelle Cooper inside the box, reacting quickly to preserve the deadlock. The shot stopper finished the match with six saves.

Puntigam nearly gave Houston the lead moments later with a left-footed shot from outside the box. The chance stemmed from Patterson, who dribbled into the box and laid the ball off to Puntigam. The Austrian international's shot was on target, but the Kansas City backline made the clearance before it could find the back of the net.

The first dangerous chance of the second half for Houston came in the 48th minute off a set piece. Ryan lined up a free kick a few yards outside the 18-yard box, but her effort skimmed past the top-right corner of the frame.

Minutes later, Houston threatened again when midfielder Kiki Van Zanten dispossessed a Kansas City defender near midfield. She carried the ball forward and played it wide to her right for Ryan, who drove into the box and sent a shot just wide of the far post.

Kansas City threatened again in the 59th minute with a dangerous through ball into the box, but midfielder Delanie Sheehan tracked back to break up the play and make a key clearance inside the area.

Defender Paige Nielsen came up with a crucial intervention in the 82nd minute, stepping in to clear an attempted cross from Michelle Hopkins that could have led to an equalizing chance for Kansas City.

The Dash travel to Providence Park to face the Portland Thorns on Nov. 2 for Decision Day in their final match of the regular season. Broadcast and streaming details for the final weekend of league play will be announced soon.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are now available and include access to member-only events like the upcoming watch party for the Nov. 2 regular season finale. For additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.

---

Houston Dash (8-11-6; 30 pts) 1-0 Kansas City Current (20-3-2; 62 pts)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 25

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 8,436

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 1 1

Kansas City Current

0 0 0

HOU: Ryan Gareis 1 (Yazmeen Ryan 3) 69'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c), Malia Berkley (Katie Lind 94'), Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Lisa Boattin (Alysha Chapman 84', Anna Heilferty 90+9'), Delanie Sheehan, Kiki Van Zanten (Ryan Gareis 67'), Sarah Puntigam (Michelle Alozie 84'), Danielle Colaprico, Messiah Bright (Clarissa Larisey 66'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Belle Briede, Abby Smith, Chloe Ricketts

Kansas City Current: Lorena, Izzy Rodriguez, Gabby Robinson, Kayla Sharples (Alex Pfeiffer 84'), Hailie Mace, Claire Hutton, Lo LaBonta (Rocky Rodriguez 84'), Debinha (Ally Sentnor 66'), Michelle Cooper (Haley Hopkins 66'), Temwa Chawinga (Nichelle Prince 29'), Bia Zaneratto

Unused substitutes: Ellie Wheeler, Elizabeth Ball, Mary Long, Laurel Ivory

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant: Fernando Fierro

Assistant: Melissa Gonzalez

Fourth Official: Melvin Rivas

VAR: Anya Voigt

Weather: 86 degrees, clear skies







