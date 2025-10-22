Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Nominated for Confederation of African Football Women's Player of the Year Honor

Published on October 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that forward Racheal Kundananji has been named a nominee for CAF Women's Player of the Year, honoring the top women's field players worldwide who represent African-based national teams. The nomination is Kundananji's first for the prestigious award and comes on the heels of a tremendous 2025 for club and country. She's nominated alongside nine other top African players, including fellow NWSL standouts Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride) and Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current).

Kundananji has scored four goals and recorded four assists for Bay FC this season. She became the club's all-time leading goal scorer Sept. 21 vs. Gotham FC with her second goal in as many matches and ninth of her career with Bay FC. She has tallied three scoring contributions in five matches dating to Sept. 13 at Orlando, including an assist Oct. 10 in Bay FC's 1-1 draw at Seattle Reign. Kundananji has been one of the NWSL's most dangerous players this season, ranking among the league leaders in shots on target (27) and expected goals (6.64)

Representing Zambia on the international stage, Kundananji has scored five goals for her country in 2025, including three during her squad's run to the WAFCON quarterfinals in July. She tallied a goal and assist in her squad's win over Senegal in the group stage July 9, before netting the game winner in Zambia's 1-0 win over DR Congo July 12. One of the Copper Queens most decorated senior players, she's scored 29 international goals since debuting in 2018, featuring at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris.

Kundananji is with her national team during this October international window, as Zambia takes on Namibia Oct. 22 and 26 in a pair of qualifying matches Oct. 22 from Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, and again Oct. 26 from Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.

Following the international break, Bay FC will visit Racing Louisville FC on Decision Day, when each club plays its final match of the 2025 regular season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT alongside five other matches across the league. With a positive result, Bay FC can play a strong role in which teams make the playoffs and overall seeding. The contest will broadcast live on NWSL+, the league's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform.







