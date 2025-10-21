Chicago Stars FC Places Mackenzie Wood on 45-Day Injury List

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC placed goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, on the 45-day injury list, the club announced today.

Wood played in the club's second match of the Teal Rising Cup this summer, making 5 saves and allowing only one goal in her 90-minute performance. The third-year keeper first signed with the Chicago Stars in 2023 and was loaned to French club, Stade de Reims Féminines, for the season. After rejoining the Stars for the 2024 season, Wood made her National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) debut May 12, 2024, recording three regular-season appearances and tallying eight saves on the season.

The Chicago Stars next take on Angel City FC November 2 to close the regular season. Tickets are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







