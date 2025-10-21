International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for October International Duty
Published on October 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
With a week break in NWSL play before the final game of the seaosn, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in international friendlies around the world.
Here's how to follow all of the action to come:
Schedule (All times in ET)
Anna Moorhouse | England | International Friendlies
Saturday, October 25, 12:30 p.m. - England vs. Brazil
Tuesday, October 28, 2 p.m. - England vs. Austrailia
Jacquie Ovalle | Mexico | International Friendlies
Thursday, October 23, 10 p.m. - Mexico vs. New Zealand
Sunday, October 26, 7 p.m. - Mexico vs. New Zealand
Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies
Saturday, October 25, 12:30 p.m. - England vs. Brazil
Tuesday, October 28, 1:15 p.m. - Italy vs. Brazil
Emily Sams | United States | International Friendlies
Thursday, October 23, 7 p.m. - United States vs. Portugal
Sunday, October 26, 7 p.m. - United States vs. Portugal
Wednesday, October 29, 8:00 p.m. - United States vs. New Zealand
Grace Chanda | Zambia | International Friendlies
Wednesday, October 22, 9 a.m. - Zambia vs. Namibia
Sunday, October 26, 9 a.m. - Zambia vs. Namibia
Zara Chavoshi | Canada | International Friendlies
Friday, October 24, 1:30 p.m. - Switzerland vs. Canada
Tuesday, October 28, 2:45 p.m. - Netherlands vs. Canada
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 21, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for October International Duty
- NWSL Announces Kickoff Time for Orlando Pride's Decision Day Home Match
- Orlando Pride Defeat Washington Spirit in 3-2 Thriller
- Player Availability Report: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit on CBS