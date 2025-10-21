International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for October International Duty

Published on October 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







With a week break in NWSL play before the final game of the seaosn, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in international friendlies around the world.

Here's how to follow all of the action to come:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | International Friendlies

Saturday, October 25, 12:30 p.m. - England vs. Brazil

Tuesday, October 28, 2 p.m. - England vs. Austrailia

Jacquie Ovalle | Mexico | International Friendlies

Thursday, October 23, 10 p.m. - Mexico vs. New Zealand

Sunday, October 26, 7 p.m. - Mexico vs. New Zealand

Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies

Saturday, October 25, 12:30 p.m. - England vs. Brazil

Tuesday, October 28, 1:15 p.m. - Italy vs. Brazil

Emily Sams | United States | International Friendlies

Thursday, October 23, 7 p.m. - United States vs. Portugal

Sunday, October 26, 7 p.m. - United States vs. Portugal

Wednesday, October 29, 8:00 p.m. - United States vs. New Zealand

Grace Chanda | Zambia | International Friendlies

Wednesday, October 22, 9 a.m. - Zambia vs. Namibia

Sunday, October 26, 9 a.m. - Zambia vs. Namibia

Zara Chavoshi | Canada | International Friendlies

Friday, October 24, 1:30 p.m. - Switzerland vs. Canada

Tuesday, October 28, 2:45 p.m. - Netherlands vs. Canada







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 21, 2025

International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for October International Duty - Orlando Pride

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.