Tune In: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit on CBS
Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 18, 12:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: CBS (USA), ESPN SSA (Africa), Stan Sports (Australia), XSports & Canal GOAT TV (Brazil), TV Azteca (Central America), CANAL 11 (Portugal), TAP (Philippines), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), Dubai TV (MENA), ESPN (Netherlands)
The Story:
The Pride will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday in Washington.
This will be the third match the Pride have played against the Washington Spirit this season, including one regular season match and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final.
With the team's win against Portland, Head Coach Seb Hines has now led the Pride to three straight seasons with 10 or more wins, dating back to the 2023 season.
Quote of the Week:
"It's a quick turnaround between the game against Pachuca and then the game in Washington. Technically, they don't have a lot to play for second place, but I know any game against Washington should be a good rehearsal for what playoff football could be like."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, C.F. Pachuca Femenil 1 (10/15/25, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Marta; Chinwendu Ihezuo
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup
Washington's Last Matchup: Washington Spirit 4, CF Monterrey Femenil 0 (10/15/25, Audi Field)
Goal-Scorers: Croix Bethune, Rosemonde Kouassi, Gift Monday, Valeria Del Campo (OG)
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 10-10-8 (Home: 6-4-5, Away: 3-6-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 1 (4/19/25, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 2, TBD
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: TBD
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
